Services
Featured
Infrastructure & Network
Managed cloud infrastructure services: virtual machines, networks, and data storage.
Data Platform
The full data lifecycle: from ingestion and storage to analysis and visualization.
new
Yandex Managed Service for TrinoTrino distributed analytical SQL engine management
Documentation
Prices
Containers
Develop and manage container apps.
Developer tools
Cloud-based tools for organizing development and testing.
Serverless
Cloud computing and app development without virtual machines.
Security
Tools for managing the security of a cloud infrastructure.
Identity and Access ManagementIdentification and access control to cloud resources
Documentation
Prices
Monitoring & Resources
Cloud resource monitoring and management.
Managed Service for Prometheus®A tool compatible with Prometheus® and based on the Yandex Monitoring system
Documentation
Prices
Identity and Access ManagementIdentification and access control to cloud resources
Documentation
Prices
AI Studio
Build modern solutions on AI technology.
Business tools
Tools for analytics and organizing collaborations.