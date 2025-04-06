Yandex Cloud Notification Service
A managed service for sending multichannel notifications.
The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Ready-made
You can use the service to send notifications: from protocol updates and log collection to newsletters about emergencies and maintenance.
Yandex Cloud ecosystem
Use a single window to pay for services and tools you are familiar with to work.
Multi-channel
At the Preview stage, you can send push notifications to iOS and Android devices. In the future, you will be able to send SMS messages and notifications in messengers and browsers.
Quick start
The service’s HTTP API is compatible with the Amazon SNS API, so developers can use familiar tools and approaches for working with notifications without significant code changes.
Implement your projects with the Yandex Cloud Notification Service
Push notifications
Send pop-up notifications to smartphone users about order status changes, payment details, or the release of new app versions.
Authorization on site or in-app
Use the service to send authorization codes via push notifications.
Cross-platform messaging
Increase delivery rates and optimize costs: if a push notification does not reach a smartphone, you can send an SMS.