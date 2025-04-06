Contact UsGet started
Yandex Cloud Notification Service

A managed service for sending multichannel notifications.

The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.

Documentation

Ready-made

You can use the service to send notifications: from protocol updates and log collection to newsletters about emergencies and maintenance.

Yandex Cloud ecosystem

Use a single window to pay for services and tools you are familiar with to work.

Multi-channel

At the Preview stage, you can send push notifications to iOS and Android devices. In the future, you will be able to send SMS messages and notifications in messengers and browsers.

Quick start

The service’s HTTP API is compatible with the Amazon SNS API, so developers can use familiar tools and approaches for  working with notifications without significant code changes.

Implement your projects with the Yandex Cloud Notification Service

Push notifications

Send pop-up notifications to smartphone users about order status changes, payment details, or the release of new app versions.

Authorization on site or in-app

Use the service to send authorization codes via push notifications.

Cross-platform messaging

Increase delivery rates and optimize costs: if a push notification does not reach a smartphone, you can send an SMS.

FAQ

Leave a request, or request access to the service from your account manager or the support service.

Events and webinars 

News 

Start using Yandex Cloud Notification Service

