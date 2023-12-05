Search
Contact UsGet started

Documentation

My favorites
Add the services you use most to get quicker access to their documentation.
docs

Search by service

Read about how services work and what they offer.

overview

Overview

Find out how the Yandex Cloud platform works.

started

Getting started

It’s fast and easy: create a billing account, get your starting grant, and get started.

tutorials

Step-by-step instructions

Find the solutions you need with the help of Yandex Cloud services.

security

Platform security

Helpful recommendations, instructions, and security bulletins to help you build secure infrastructure.

billing

Billing

Get information about resource usage, track your costs, and make payments.

support

About the support service

How they can help, and how you can contact them.

Other sections

Command line interface (CLI)
API concepts
Quotas and limits
Yandex Cloud Marketplace partner interface
Partner program
Using Microsoft products

Step-by-step instructions 

Getting started with Terraform
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files.
Getting started with Packer
Packer enables you to create virtual machine disk images with parameters specified in a configuration file.
Continuous deployment of containerized applications using GitLab
GitLab is a tool for Continuous integration (CI).
Uploading Terraform states to Yandex Object Storage
This guide describes the steps for uploading a Terraform state to Yandex Object Storage.
Enabling blue-green and canary deployment of web service versions
Configure web service architecture to switch between versions using the commonly adopted deployment models: blue-green deployment and canary deployment.
Analyzing Yandex Music podcast statistics (for podcasters)
A podcast from Yandex Music that you have access to will serve as your data source.
Web analytics with a connection to Yandex Metrica
One of the Yandex Metrica tags that you have access to will be used as the data source.
Connecting to a cloud network using OpenVPN
With TCP or UDP port tunnels and asymmetric encryption, you can create virtual networks.

What's new

Workbooks and collections DataLens
Workbooks and collections are a new way to store objects in DataLens, which is alternative to the old navigation across folders.
Hive Metastore clusters
You can create Hive Metastore clusters in Yandex Data Proc.
Security groups
Security groups allow you to manage VM access to Yandex Cloud resources and security groups, or resources on the internet.
Disks
Disks are virtual versions of physical storage devices, such as SSD and HDD.
Platforms
Yandex Compute Cloud provides various types of physical processors.
File storage
File storage is a virtual file system that can be attached to multiple Compute Cloud VMs in the same availability zone.
Getting started with Yandex Cloud Backup
Cloud Backup is a service for creating backups and restoring Yandex Cloud resources and their data.
CORS
The x-yc-apigateway-cors-rules and x-yc-apigateway-cors extensions allow you to configure automatic processing of preflight requests based on the CORS mechanism.

Documentation by service

Infrastructure & Network

Compute Cloud
Virtual machines and block storage
Object Storage
Scalable data storage
Virtual Private Cloud
Cloud network management
Cloud Interconnect
Dedicated network connections
DDoS Protection
Protection against DDoS attacks
Cloud Desktop
preview
Virtual Desktops in the cloud
API Gateway
Integration with Yandex Cloud services
Network Load Balancer
Network load balancers
Application Load Balancer
L7 load balancers
Load Testing
new
Webservice load testing and performance analysis
Cloud CDN
Content Delivery Network organization
Cloud DNS
Domain name management
Cloud Backup
new
Service for creating virtual machine backups
Monitoring
Collection and visualization of metrics
Cloud Logging
Yandex Cloud services logging
Smart Web Security
new

Data Platform

Managed Service for PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL database management
Managed Service for MySQL®
MySQL® database management
Managed Service for ClickHouse®
ClickHouse® database management
Managed Service for YDB
Distributed fault-tolerant SQL DBMS
Managed Service for Redis™
Redis database management
Managed Service for MongoDB
MongoDB database management
Managed Service for Apache Kafka®
Managed Apache Kafka® clusters
Managed Service for Greenplum®
Greenplum® database management
Managed Service for Elasticsearch
Managed Elasticsearch clusters
Managed Service for OpenSearch
OpenSearch cluster management
Yandex Data Proc
Apache Spark, Apache Hadoop® management
Data Transfer
Data migration and transport tool
Object Storage
Scalable data storage
Message Queue
Queues for messaging between applications
Data Streams
Data streams management
Yandex Query
Serverless S3 analytics and streaming queries
DataSphere
End-to-end ML development environment
DataLens
Data visualization and analysis
Monitoring
Collection and visualization of metrics
Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow™
preview
Apache Airflow cluster management
Yandex MetaData Hub
preview
Metadata management service
Yandex WebSQL
preview
A tool for working with SQL databases

Containers

Managed Service for Kubernetes®
Managed Kubernetes® clusters
Container Registry
Managed Docker images
Serverless Containers
Running containers without Kubernetes®

Serverless

Cloud Functions
Running your code as a function
Managed Service for YDB
Distributed fault-tolerant SQL DBMS
Message Queue
Queues for messaging between applications
API Gateway
Integration with Yandex Cloud services
Object Storage
Scalable data storage
IoT Core
Solutions for Internet of Things
Data Streams
Data streams management
Serverless Containers
Running containers without Kubernetes®
Cloud Apps
preview
Ready-to-use cloud apps
Yandex Cloud Postbox
preview
Yandex Query
Serverless S3 analytics and streaming queries

Security

Key Management Service
Cryptographic keys management
DDoS Protection
Protection against DDoS attacks
Certificate Manager
TLS certificate management
Yandex Lockbox
Create and store secrets
Identity and Access Management
Identification and access control to cloud resources
Audit Trails
Collect and export audit logs
Smart Web Security
new
SmartCaptcha
CAPTCHA test for queries verification

Developer tools

Load Testing
new
Webservice load testing and performance analysis
Managed Service for GitLab
GitLab platform management
Search API
XML search query service
SmartCaptcha
CAPTCHA test for queries verification
Yandex WebSQL
preview
A tool for working with SQL databases

Monitoring & Resources

Monitoring
Collection and visualization of metrics
Managed Service for Prometheus®
Cloud Logging
Yandex Cloud services logging
Identity and Access Management
Identification and access control to cloud resources
Resource Manager
Resource management in folders and clouds
Yandex Cloud Console
Yandex Cloud management console
Cloud Organization
Organization service management
Yandex Cloud Billing
Service for payment and detailing expenses

ML & AI

DataSphere
End-to-end ML development environment
SpeechKit
Speech recognition and synthesis
Translate
Machine translation supporting more than 90 languages
Vision OCR
Computer vision service for text recognition and extraction
Foundation Models
preview
Generative models for businesses
Search API
XML search query service
SpeechSense
preview
Speech analytics service
YandexGPT API
preview
A generative language model for businesses

Business tools

Tracker
Project management and collaboration tool
Forms
Tool for creating and integrating forms
Wiki
Creating and maintaining a corporate knowledge base
DataLens
Data visualization and analysis
Cloud Desktop
preview
Virtual Desktops in the cloud