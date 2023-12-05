Documentation
Getting started with Terraform
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files.
Getting started with Packer
Packer enables you to create virtual machine disk images with parameters specified in a configuration file.
Continuous deployment of containerized applications using GitLab
GitLab is a tool for Continuous integration (CI).
Uploading Terraform states to Yandex Object Storage
This guide describes the steps for uploading a Terraform state to Yandex Object Storage.
Enabling blue-green and canary deployment of web service versions
Configure web service architecture to switch between versions using the commonly adopted deployment models: blue-green deployment and canary deployment.
Analyzing Yandex Music podcast statistics (for podcasters)
A podcast from Yandex Music that you have access to will serve as your data source.
Web analytics with a connection to Yandex Metrica
One of the Yandex Metrica tags that you have access to will be used as the data source.
What's new
Workbooks and collections DataLens
Workbooks and collections are a new way to store objects in DataLens, which is alternative to the old navigation across folders.
Security groups
Security groups allow you to manage VM access to Yandex Cloud resources and security groups, or resources on the internet.
File storage
File storage is a virtual file system that can be attached to multiple Compute Cloud VMs in the same availability zone.
Getting started with Yandex Cloud Backup
Cloud Backup is a service for creating backups and restoring Yandex Cloud resources and their data.