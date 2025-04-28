Contact UsGet started

Advanced cloud services at a competitive price

Yandex Cloud Platform offers reliable, high-performance cloud services with pricing that helps you reduce cloud costs. Ideal for SMBs, startups, and growing tech teams looking for secure, cost-efficient cloud infrastructure.

Why choose us?

Competitive pricing

Experience advanced cloud services with pricing designed to be more accessible than many alternatives. See how Yandex Cloud compares across key cloud services below.

A reliable and secure solution with service SLAs of up to 99.95%¹

Major international certificates confirm our platform’s data security, and compliance with ISO 27001/27017/27018, Cloud Security Alliance, and PCI DSS.

The cloud platform from the large IT company in Russia

A full-fledged cloud platform with more than 60 services and over 44,000 customers. Developed by the large tech company, Yandex, which builds intelligent products and services.

Full expert support in English 24/7²

Our specialists provide quick responses to your questions via chat and offer assistance at every stage of your project’s development.

Get more for less

Yandex Cloud³
Other global providers
Save up to⁴
Compute

2 vCPU, 4 GB RAM, 80 GB SSD per month

$32

$61 to $87

63%

Object Storage

Standard storage of 1 TB (1024 GB) per month

$18

$17 to $29

39%

Managed PostgreSQL

8 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD per month

$253

$394 to $844

70%

Managed MySQL®

8 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD per month

$260

$441 to $975

73%

Speech-To-Text

1,000 minutes

$5

$27 to $29

83%

All prices in $ US

Essential services for your projects

Yandex Cloud services can cover your major business needs, and our experts are ready to help you build an effective architecture.

Infrastructure & Network

Managed cloud infrastructure services including virtual machines, networks, S3-compatible object storage and DDoS protection.

Data Platform

Managed services for popular databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL®, along with tools for building a full data lifecycle—from storage to analysis and visualization.

ML & AI

Smart voice services with support for 16 languages, including Turkish, and our own GPT model for advanced AI capabilities.

Containers & Serverless

Our high-level Managed Service for Kubernetes® and other serverless capabilities.

1. Detailed SLA for every service.
2. Detailed info about support.
3. Prices shown are accurate as of May 1, 2025. Actual pricing may vary based on usage, configuration, and selected services.
4. The percentage of potential savings is calculated based on the highest listed price among the providers shown. Actual savings may vary depending on your specific usage and configuration.
5. We are only requesting the total amount paid to your current provider for verification purposes.
6. Read full terms of promotion.