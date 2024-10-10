Contact UsGet started

Discover advanced cloud technologies from Yandex for your IT projects

Test our platform with up to $20 000 in cloud credits.

Apply for creditsGet started

Launch and scale IT products with cloud credits

We offer cloud credits to help companies of all sizes develop digital products in the cloud.

$5 000/ 6 months
For small teams and early-stage products*
$20 000/ 12 months
For experienced teams and products at the scaling stage**

Essential services for your projects

Yandex Cloud services can cover major of your business needs, and our experts are ready to help you build an effective architecture.

Infrastructure & Network

Managed cloud infrastructure services including virtual machines, networks, S3-compatible object storage and DDoS protection.

Data Platform

Managed services for popular databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL®, Redis, and MongoDB, along with tools for building a full data lifecycle—from storage to analysis and visualization.

ML & AI

Smart voice services with support for 16 languages, including Turkish, and our own GPT model for advanced AI capabilities.

Containers & Serverless

Our high-level Managed Service for Kubernetes® and other serverless capabilities.

Great value for your money

Price1
Compute

2 vCPU, 4 GB RAM, 80 GB SSD per month

$27.50

Object Storage

Standard storage of 1 TB (1024 GB) per month

$16.90

GPU

96 vCPU, 8 GB RAM, 320 GB SSD per month

$20 918.10

Managed PostreSQL

8 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD per month

$219.20

Managed MySQL®

8 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD per month

$225.50

Speech-To-Text

1,000 minutes

$5.10

Experience reliable and secure cloud solutions with up to $20 000 in credits

Submit an application and receive a personalized consultation from our experts. Get answers to all your questions and start your cloud journey today.

Apply for credits

Choose a top‑level cloud platform

The cloud platform from one of the largest IT companies in Russia

A full-fledged cloud platform with more than 60 services and over 25 000 customers. Developed by one of the largest tech companies in the world2, Yandex, which builds intelligent products and services.

A reliable and secure solution with an SLA of 99.95%

Major international certificates confirm our platform’s data securityandcompliance with GDPR, ISO, Cloud Security Alliance, and PCI DSS.

Full expert support in English 24/7

Our specialists provide quick responses to your questions via chat and assist you at every stage of your project’s development.

On-demand scalability with a pay-as-you-go model

Choose the number of cores, disks, and VMs, the amount of RAM and pay only for what you are using

Start your easy trial with our full expert support

Submit your application

Fill out a short form, and we’ll reach out to you the following business day.

Discuss the details with your personal expert

Our team will guide you through the entire process. During our first call, we’ll answer any questions and provide detailed information about our services and cloud credits.

Choose a customized architecture

Our architects will work closely with you to design a solution perfectly tailored to your needs.

Evaluate the results

We offer cloud credits for you to start testing our platform. When your cloud credits finish, you can assess your results and decide whether to continue working with us.

Apply now for up to $20 000 in cloud credits

Fill out the form to get personalized expert support

* Includes VAT. Terms and conditions for the provision of the grant are specified in the full program terms and conditions.
We use the TAIL scale to evaluate a product’s stage. The technology readiness level (TRL) reflects the various stages of a startup’s development. TRL 1-7: Formulation of the concept and the first experimental studies; Laboratory tests and a more detailed analysis of the concept; Technology development and demonstration in an operating environment.
** Includes VAT. Terms and conditions for the provision of the grant are specified in the full program terms and conditions.
We use the TAIL scale to evaluate a product’s stage. The technology readiness level (TRL) reflects the various stages of a startup’s development. TRL 8-9: Technology is ready or implemented.
For both sizes of cloud credits:
¼ part of the amount may be spent by the Member to pay for the following Services: Compute Cloud, VPC, Object Storage, Network Load Balancer, Marketplace, Monitoring, DataSphere, SpeechKit, Translate, Vision, Foundation Models;
¾ part of the amount may be spent by the Member to pay for other Services* of the Platform, except for those listed before.
The list of Services can be found at: https://yandex.cloud/en/services.
1 All prices are shown in USD (excluding VAT) as of June 2024.
2 Based on research https://survey.iksconsulting.ru/page44202947.html.