* Includes VAT. Terms and conditions for the provision of the grant are specified in the full program terms and conditions.

We use the TAIL scale to evaluate a product’s stage. The technology readiness level (TRL) reflects the various stages of a startup’s development. TRL 1-7: Formulation of the concept and the first experimental studies; Laboratory tests and a more detailed analysis of the concept; Technology development and demonstration in an operating environment.

We use the TAIL scale to evaluate a product’s stage. The technology readiness level (TRL) reflects the various stages of a startup’s development. TRL 8-9: Technology is ready or implemented.

For both sizes of cloud credits:

¼ part of the amount may be spent by the Member to pay for the following Services: Compute Cloud, VPC, Object Storage, Network Load Balancer, Marketplace, Monitoring, DataSphere, SpeechKit, Translate, Vision, Foundation Models;

¾ part of the amount may be spent by the Member to pay for other Services* of the Platform, except for those listed before.

The list of Services can be found at: https://yandex.cloud/en/services.

1 All prices are shown in USD (excluding VAT) as of June 2024.

2 Based on research https://survey.iksconsulting.ru/page44202947.html.