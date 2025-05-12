Read the terms of the promotion “Upload a receipt, get twice the Cloud Credits”: Terms and definitions used in these conditions: Cloud Credits — A discount provided to the Participants of the Promotion for the use of any Yandex Cloud services. The discount amount corresponds to the Cloud Credit amount. The discount is applied to the total cost of services consumed.

Promo Code — A password serving as a means of obtaining a Grant.

Participant — Has the meaning assigned to this term in clause 5 of these terms.

The organizer of the promotion is Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C. ('Yandex') (hereinafter, the 'Organizer').

The promotion (issuing of Promotional Codes for Cloud Credits) is to be held from April 1, 2025 to August 1, 2025 (both dates inclusive).

Location of the Promotion: in the internet.

By participating in the promotion, the Participant confirms that he has read and agrees to these terms of the Promotion, posted on the Internet at the address: TBD.

Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who meet the following conditions (hereinafter referred to as 'Participants') may participate in the Promotion:

5.1. They are not a paying customer of the Yandex Cloud service.

5.2. They are users of any of the Cloud Platforms participating in the Promotion: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Digital Ocean (DO), Hetzner, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Turkcell, Bulutistan, NGN, KoçSistem (hereinafter referred to as the 'Cloud Platforms participating in the Promotion') or use a colocation service (hosting servers and network equipment in the data center space) of any of the providers of such services (hereinafter referred to as a 'Colocation Service').

5.3. You have submitted a confirmation of payment for services of any of the Cloud Platforms participating in the Promotion, or for Colocation Services, in the amount of at least 100 (one hundred) US dollars, or a similar amount in another currency (according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the day of payment). The Participant has the right to provide no more than one (1) confirmation of payment for Cloud Platform services or Colocation Services for each of the providers participating in the Promotion.

To participate in the Promotion, you must submit an application no later than August 1, 2025 to the address: TBD.

Participants of the Promotion who meet the requirements specified in clause 5 of these Rules are provided with a Promo Code for an amount equal to twice the amount specified in clause 5.4 of these Rules, but not exceeding the amount specified in clause 8 of these rules. The amount of the Promo Code is calculated in Russian rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the day of accrual.

The maximum amount of all Promo Codes provided to a Participant as part of the Promotion cannot exceed 10,000 (ten thousand) rubles.

The Promo Code can be activated within 30 (thirty) calendar days from the date of its provision. After this period, the Promo Code cannot be activated.

The activated Promo Code can be used to receive a discount on payment for Yandex Cloud platform services within 60 (sixty) calendar days from the date of its provision. After the specified period, the discount provided by the Promo Code becomes invalid.

The discount, which is provided as a Promo Code, applies to all Yandex Cloud services.