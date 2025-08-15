The Center for Technologies and Society
We implement socially significant projects in the fields of education, science, healthcare, ecology, and culture.
We help use technology to solve complex, knowledge-intensive tasks
We seek out large-scale tasks
We select tasks based on a scenario or hypothesis from scientists and industrial experts, and then we use technology to solve these problems together with you.
We form a team
We bring together experts, technologies, and resources for each solution or technological scenario. Our ready-made solutions are available in open source to any organization.
We implement, support, and develop
We don’t just provide resources, but we implement, support, and scale projects in other industries and markets.
We bring together technologies, experts, and performers to solve socially important tasks faster and more efficiently.
What criteria do our projects meet?
Significance
Valuable for society, understandable for anyone
Technological effectiveness
Implementable using Yandex technologies
Scientific basis
Based on real science
Timeframes
Clear goals and deadlines, and actionable results
Scalability
Solutions can be scaled for tasks in other industries
How we work on projects: A step-by-step plan
Suggesting an idea
Before submitting a project, make sure that it meets the selection criteria. If you are sure, feel free to submit a request.
Assessing the project
We look at whether the project meets the selection criteria and whether it can be implemented. We get back to you with our decision within 14 days.
Creating a project team
When a project is selected, we start working: we select a methodology, engage partners, form a team, and allocate the resources necessary.
Working on the project
The center’s team implements the project with you. We post the results in open source and help publicize the project.
Supporting and developing the project
Together with experts, we adapt solutions for other industries and markets.
To determine concrete goals for the project
To supply input data for the project
To participate in the development of the methodology
To take part in the work
An expert assessment
Technologies and resources
Assistance in selecting a team of developers and researchers
Help from architects and mentors
Support, development, and promotion of the project
Possibility to scale the project
We bring people and technology together to solve important tasks. Join us!
“We are always happy to discuss ideas for possible solutions to urgent socially significant tasks in the fields of science, healthcare, ecology, and culture. Join us, and together we will find a solution!”
Anna Lemyakina
Director of national and strategic projects
