Contact UsGet started

The Center for Technologies and Society

We implement socially significant projects in the fields of education, science, healthcare, ecology, and culture.

Send a request

We help use technology to solve complex, knowledge-intensive tasks

We seek out large-scale tasks

We select tasks based on a scenario or hypothesis from scientists and industrial experts, and then we use technology to solve these problems together with you.

We form a team

We bring together experts, technologies, and resources for each solution or technological scenario. Our ready-made solutions are available in open source to any organization.

We implement, support, and develop

We don’t just provide resources, but we implement, support, and scale projects in other industries and markets.

We bring together technologies, experts, and performers to solve socially important tasks faster and more efficiently.

Areas we work in

Education and science

Healthcare

Environment

Culture

What criteria do our projects meet?

Significance

Valuable for society, understandable for anyone

Technological effectiveness

Implementable using Yandex technologies

Scientific basis

Based on real science

Timeframes

Clear goals and deadlines, and actionable results

Scalability

Solutions can be scaled for tasks in other industries

Who do we work with?

Education

Higher education institutions, teachers, research teams

Businesses

Companies involved in solving socially significant tasks or greening

Scientific community

Scientific organizations, scientists, and researchers

Activists

Technical students and experienced developers

Our projects

How we work on projects: A step-by-step plan

Suggesting an idea

Before submitting a project, make sure that it meets the selection criteria. If you are sure, feel free to submit a request.

Assessing the project

We look at whether the project meets the selection criteria and whether it can be implemented. We get back to you with our decision within 14 days.

Creating a project team

When a project is selected, we start working: we select a methodology, engage partners, form a team, and allocate the resources necessary.

Working on the project

The center’s team implements the project with you. We post the results in open source and help publicize the project.

Supporting and developing the project

Together with experts, we adapt solutions for other industries and markets.

We expect the project initiator

To determine concrete goals for the project

To supply input data for the project

To participate in the development of the methodology

To take part in the work

From our end, the project initator gets

An expert assessment

Technologies and resources

Assistance in selecting a team of developers and researchers

Help from architects and mentors

Support, development, and promotion of the project

Possibility to scale the project

We bring people and technology together to solve important tasks. Join us!

“We are always happy to discuss ideas for possible solutions to urgent socially significant tasks in the fields of science, healthcare, ecology, and culture. Join us, and together we will find a solution!”

Anna Lemyakina
Director of national and strategic projects

Discuss your project

Tell about your project or idea

Fill out the form. We will reply to confirm that we have received and started processing it, and will respond within 14 days.