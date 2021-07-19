How OpenEdu got ready to ultra-high load

Launched in 2015, OpenEdu was designed from the start to run primarily in the cloud. The team made this decision because learning platforms experience fluctuating traffic: the demand peaks at the start of semesters and exam periods, while it drops significantly during holidays and vacations. This dynamic workload required a flexible infrastructure: one that could scale resources up or down as needed, without overpaying for unused capacity. It also allowed the team to offload many operational responsibilities such as hardware maintenance, system administration, and infrastructure support, helping further optimize costs.

Until mid-2020, the platform used a different cloud provider that offered limited out-of-the-box services. As a result, developers had to build and implement many solutions in-house, which added complexity to the platform architecture. Seeking a simpler, more efficient setup with ready-to-go tools, the team decided it was time to switch providers.

After evaluating various cloud platforms based on their features, pricing, and help documentation, the team opted for using Yandex Cloud. It provided the features required to migrate the major part of the infrastructure, including storage and load balancers, to the cloud, while also being compliant with the Federal Law No. 152-FZ on personal data.

In addition to cost savings, one of the key advantages of Yandex Cloud was its distributed infrastructure, with three data centers located in Central Russia. The previous provider only had two data centers.