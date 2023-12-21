How Yandex Cloud technologies help find new treatment options

Over the last decade, keeping medical records in digital form has become a healthcare standard in Russia. Medical information systems store details about diseases, tests, and lab results, making it easier for doctors to diagnose patients.

However, medical information systems currently do not allow exporting data on patients with similar symptoms, so collecting statistics is a challenge. Yet, such data is a valuable resource for scientific research. For example, this information can help identify the most effective treatments for new flu strains during seasonal outbreaks. Apart from that, having access to statistics would accelerate research: postgraduate students and interns could quickly get information about similar symptoms rather than spend hours searching through archives.

How to set up search across 18,000,000 documents

Sechenov University has multiple affiliated clinical hospitals treating more than 20,000 patients annually. Since 2012, their medical information systems have stored over 18,000,000 records.

The patient data is kept in an extensive documented database powered by 1C: Medicine. Still, the main purpose of the medical information system is diagnosing and treating patients. This led to problems with structuring the data for search and exporting standardized datasets. To speed up searching and filtering data on patients, it was essential to convert the records into a new format and provide update support. To run the relevant project, Sechenov University specialists teamed up with Yandex Cloud and Beltel Datanomics, a company that specializes in AI and big data analytics.