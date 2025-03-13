Neural networks and sticklebacks: How technology helps study fish

“St. Petersburg State University has been studying the biology of sticklebacks for 20 years, also focusing on their behavior in the sea using video footage. This kind of research involves analyzing huge amounts of video recordings, and manual analysis just does not work at that scale. Automating the process was essential, and we agreed to join forces with Yandex Cloud Social Tech.”

The model to develop should be able to identify not just the number of fish in an image, but also their dimensions, their movement direction in the shot, and the distance between the fish and the camera lens. These tasks require time, resources, and large amounts of data. As a result of our collaboration, we developed a neural network that enabled fast and convenient data processing and retrieval.

Our joint solution

In the project team, the biologists from Saint Petersburg State University were responsible for setting the task, gathering and supplying data, assisting with data labeling, and evaluating the results. Students of the Yandex Education Data Science program in Saint Petersburg State University worked on data labeling, classification, and coding. Yandex Cloud provided experts, suggested the solution architecture, and allocated resources for cloud system deployment.

The Yandex Cloud experts and the students analyzed a massive amount of footage from past expeditions, totaling over one million images taken by underwater cameras in the White Sea. By outlining specific objects in those images, they labeled the data, and subsequently built and trained a neural network.

Currently, the model can process 9,000 to 18,000 frames (a full day of video) in just 3 to 5 hours (the same would take 1,000 hours if processed manually), and deliver data in a format ready for further analysis. In 2023, the model helped detect and record over 340,000 fish. The AI model is still actively used, handed off to scientists for further research.