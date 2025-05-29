How Yandex’s neural networks helped doctors speed up new treatment method development

Local ethics committees: what they are and how they work

A local ethics committee (LEC) is an autonomous expert body at a healthcare organization deciding whether or not a human clinical trial is viable. The committee makes sure the participation is safe for patients, the ethical standards are met, and the subject selection is fair. A global healthcare practice, it became an official part of Russia’s legislation at the beginning of the 2000s.

An LEC is comprised of at least five experts: physicians and science center employees, at least one third-party representative, and at least one person with no medical background, ensuring the evaluation is independent and unbiased. Meetings take place on a regular basis, typically monthly. With more engagement of a medical organization into biotechnological innovation, the workload for the respective LEC is higher, which requires such an organization to work in a swifter and more accurate way.

Over 1,800 organizations conduct clinical trials for medical drugs in Russia, and almost each one has its own LEC. In case of multi-organization trials, multiple LECs at such organizations are simultaneously responsible for examining the same data without being able to properly synchronize their efforts or exchange critical information. This entails effort overlaps and increases the workload. In 2024 alone, Russia’s Ministry of Health issued 628 clinical trial permits, which generated a huge amount of documentation for LECs to examine.

The committees review applications from pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations regarding innovative solutions, clinical trials for medical drugs and items, and new treatments. Every application is a batch of documents spanning over hundreds of pages.