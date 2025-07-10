Neural network and X-ray spectra: How to speed up catalyst analyses

A term describing the analysis of materials or devices in the process of their operation, i.e., in real-world operating conditions, and not in laboratory, artificially created conditions.

Everything, from the request to the response, takes less than a minute. The accuracy of the analysis is not just comparable to the results obtained manually, but in many cases it is even higher. This is especially noticeable in scenarios where pre-prepared templates or examples are not used, while error probability remains below 10%.

Why they chose the cloud

Southern Federal University has its own CPU-based computing cluster. Expanding the infrastructure to work with large GPU-based language models would require significant investment, so the team implemented LLM training and deployment in the cloud, based on Yandex Cloud and using Yandex DataSphere. The service offers all the tools needed and dynamically scalable cloud resources for a full cycle of machine learning development.

Results and future plans

The agent they developed made it possible to automate spectrum analysis and reduce data processing times from several months to one minute. Key value prediction errors do not exceed:

0.2 units: for atomic charge (the degree of oxidation, reflecting how many electrons a metal atom has given up in the active core)

0.3 units: by coordination numbers (the number of nearby neighbor atoms)

0.01 Å: for distances between atoms (the average distance from the central atom to surrounding ones).

Taken together, these indicators allow chemists carrying out research to understand the structure and behavior of the active core of the catalyst, as well as the signs of its degradation.

The team plans to distribute and adapt the agent for use at large Russian installations, including the Kurchatov Synchrotron, as part of a project to develop a smart operando diagnostics station. The goal is to create a convenient and reliable tool that will become the gold standard of data processing for users of such platforms. Spectral analysis tools are being developed with the support of Southern Federal University’s Priority 2030 program.