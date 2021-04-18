Bauman Racing Team’s experience with Yandex Cloud: Neural networks for an unmanned car

Formula Student is an international student engineering competition that has its participants develop and build a race car over a year. Every year, about 1,000 teams from all over the world join the competition. In Germany alone, where the competition is based, almost every single university engaged in the automobile industry has its own team. Based on the outcome, a gifted student can get into the industry thanks to Formula Student.

It was not until 2016 that the Formula Student Driverless (FSD) race became a separate race category. Unlike Roborace, the world’s first unmanned car race, Formula Student does not have the cars compete directly on the road but rather, the vehicles get scores for speed, maneuverability, and efficiency.

The contest is divided into static and dynamic events. The static tests evaluate the car’s design, cost, and business plan. Following that, a mandatory tech inspection takes place. Among the dynamic tests, by far the most spectacular is Track Drive. During this event, the cars race the track one by one, going 10 five-kilometer laps at maximum speed, unmanned and without remote control. The contestant who gets the maximum total score across all events wins.

What an unmanned race car needs

The Bauman Racing Team was founded in 2012. Since then, the members regularly develop cars for Formula Student. To date, the team has built seven race cars (BRT1 through BRT7) that have competed in Formula Student Combustion (FSC). All cars have entered international competitions based in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, and Russia. The team has been victorious in two Russian races and won a prize at an Andorra-based event.

With their focus now on FSD, the students are developing an unmanned race car with an electric motor unit and control gear ensuring its autonomous movement on the racetrack. Bauman Racing Team is one of Russia’s first team to work on a car like that.