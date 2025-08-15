Contact UsGet started

Culture

Our goal is to introduce technologies for the development of digital environments for cultural organizations, as well as to promote exhibits and increase their interactivity with users and visitors.

Who do we work with?

Museums

Theaters

Libraries

Our projects

Project selection criteria

Significance

Valuable for society, understandable for anyone

Technological effectiveness

Implementable using Yandex technologies

Scientific basis

Based on real science

Timeframes

Clear goals and deadlines, and actionable results

Scalability

Solutions can be scaled for tasks in other industries

How we work on projects: A step-by-step plan

Suggesting an idea

Before submitting a project, make sure that it meets the selection criteria. If you are sure, feel free to submit a request.

Assessing the project

We look at whether the project meets the selection criteria and whether it can be implemented. We get back to you with our decision within 14 days.

Creating a project team

When a project is selected, we start working: we select a methodology, engage partners, form a team, and allocate the resources necessary.

Working on the project

The center’s team implements the project with you. We post the results in open source and help publicize the project.

Supporting and developing the project

Together with experts, we adapt solutions for other industries and markets.

We expect the project initiator

To determine concrete goals for the project

To supply input data for the project

To participate in the development of the methodology

To take part in the work

From our end, the project initator gets

An expert assessment

Technologies and resources

Assistance in selecting a team of developers and researchers

Help from architects and mentors

Support, development, and promotion of the project

Possibility to scale the project

We bring people and technology together to solve important tasks. Join us!

“Digitalization, of course, is not the main task of cultural organizations. But technology is important for creating digital special projects and communicating with visitors, supporting the work of museums, theaters and libraries, attracting audiences, and creating new ways of communicating and engaging people in cultural activities.”

Marina Kosheleva
Manager of Education, Science, and Culture Projects at Yandex Cloud

