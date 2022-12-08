Yandex Cloud neural network learns to collaborate with a human artist

“Now many artists are exploring the territories of machine learning. There are many scenarios for interacting with neural networks. Essentially, the artist uploads his query to neural networks and the algorithm gives him something in return. One of the most common is the so-called text query generation or source image generation, and depending on what the network was trained on, the artist gets a result. When the first such projects appeared, the results made a splash. Today, we can see the growth in popularity of these algorithms’ use for entertainment purposes. However, it was interesting for me to establish a mutual interaction with artificial intelligence. I didn’t just want to train the neural network on my images, but also to look at its work myself, to try to understand its logic, to foster a dialogue of co-creation.”