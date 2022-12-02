Scientists develop a system for monitoring Altai's biodiversity with Yandex Cloud

A team of scientists from Altai State University, together with Yandex Cloud, created a plant monitoring system based on artificial intelligence.

ML algorithms predict the spread of plants in the territory specified in the system. In addition to scientific monitoring, algorithms can help solve applied problems of agricultural producers. About 17% of the grain harvest in Russia is lost annually due to the crop contamination. With the help of the new system, farmers will be able to more accurately predict the spread of pest plants of each individual species. This will allow you to determine the best locations and the exact area for crops, as well as plan harvesting and tillage methods.

The system deployed on the Yandex Cloud cloud platform predicts the spread of a plant based on several data types — information about the current points of presence of this species, the local climate, humidity, and soil type features. The user can enter the Latin name of a plant into the system, upload a dataset, and, after processing the request, receive graphs and detailed forecast maps. The generated heat map allows you to estimate exactly where the plant will be found in the future.