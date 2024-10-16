How machine learning helps researches to study red dwarf flares

SNAD is an international group of researchers dedicated to detecting anomalies in astronomical catalogs and databases. This work involved experts from the Sternberg Astronomical Institute of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), the Faculty of Space Research at MSU, and the Carnegie Mellon University.

A sequence of stages for data to pass, from collection to final results. It typically includes data pre-processing, model training, evaluation, and testing. A well-designed pipeline automates and standardizes the workflow, making it more structured and easier to reproduce.

Monitoring solar activity helps predict geomagnetic storms on Earth and their impact on electronics and communication systems. It also reduces the risk of satellite malfunctions.

In this effort, studying flares on red dwarfs (small cool stars with physical properties similar to the Sun) helps scientists better understand flare dynamics and mathematically simulate processes that are similar to solar eruptions. However, analyzing these flares on red dwarfs requires processing enormous amounts of data, which is a task one cannot perform manually. This challenge called for automation, giving rise to the joint project between SNAD and Yandex Cloud.

Backed by Yandex Social Tech, an international team of astrophysicists and data analysts from SNAD launched a project aimed at detecting stellar flares and analyzing the light curves of red dwarfs to better understand their activity. Yandex Cloud provided the computing power and infrastructure needed to process the vast datasets. With Yandex DataSphere, the team built a machine learning pipeline capable of automatically analyzing 100 million stellar light curves.

A light curve helps astronomers understand how and why a star’s brightness changes over time. These variations can indicate processes occurring on or around the star, such as flares, eclipses, or pulsations. By compiling numerous measurements, scientists create a graph that plots how the object’s brightness evolves, offering valuable insights into its behavior.