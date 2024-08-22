How neural networks help physicians detect the rare spina bifida condition during pregnancy

“While Down syndrome, infantile cerebral paralysis (ICP), autism specter disorders (ASD), and spinal muscular artrophy (SMA) are what most people are aware of, spina bifida remains little known even among physicians. Sometimes, they insist on terminating the pregnancy simply because they lack knowledge of modern treatments such as in-utero intervention. Among the Foundation’s beneficiaries, there are professional athletes, champions of Russia, Europe, and the World, as well as Paralympic medalists. The society needs to know that such a diagnosis is not a death sentence. With modern medicine, people with congenital spinal cord pathologies are free to live happy and fulfilling lives.”

What role V.I. Kulakov Medical Research Center plays in diagnosing and treating spina bifida

The Center is engaged in delivering complex in-utero interventions, developing techniques to train physicians, and introducing new technologies, including AI for detecting health pathologies.

Its employees are committed to international research and experience share, contributing to promotion of advanced treatment techniques with better results. In 2023, the Center’s experts, Kirill Kostyukov and Liliyana Chugunova, also fueled by the Spina Bifida Foundation, developed a refresher course for obstetricians-gynecologists and ultrasound specialists. Over 18 months, they held 24 events attended by more than 650 professionals from all regions of Russia.

What software can be of help: A neural network classifier for ultrasonography data

How we train neural networks to recognize objects

As part of project to diagnose spina bifida, we trained neural networks on qualitatively labeled ultrasound images.

V.I. Kulakov Medical Research Center is a leading medical institution, the largest in Russia among those specializing in maternity and childhood healthcare. Regarding the disease in question, the Center deals with the most complicated cases, so its experts were naturally able to collect a unique archive of 6,000 ultrasound images, 300 of which show feti with spina bifida. This dataset is of exceptional importance, as such data for an orphan disease are extremely difficult to gather.

CVAT (Computer Vision Annotation Tool) is an open source tool used for data labeling in computer vision tasks. Users can highlight regions of interest in images and videos, as well as add tags and labels, enjoying accurate segmentation and standardized labeling.

At first, the data were labeled (highlighting regions of interest, and assigning tags for the ultrasound scanning planes) by medical students. With cloud tools such as CVAT, they were able to achieve distinct segmentation and label pixels in the images accurately. The labeled images were then validated by physicians, and the final dataset was provided to Yandex Cloud and SDA experts to train AI models.

Moving forward, the data will be pre-labeled accordingly by AI models trained in the project, for human physicians to verify the labeling, while the joint Yandex Cloud and SDA team will provide further tuning for the models. This is called AI-assisted data labeling.

Retina AI and Celsus Retina AI and Celsus are two other projects engaging AI to diagnose diseases. Retina AI has developed a cloud-based AI app that helps physicians detect retinal issues in fundus camera images. Celsus has created a system able to identify dozens of diseases via analyzing images from mammography, fluoroscopy, and CT of the chest and spinal cord.

Why training a neural network to identify pathologies is challenging

Axial plane and sagittal plane are terms used in anatomy and medical imaging to describe two different types of body cross-sectional images (slices). The former is for transverse (horizontal) slice, while the latter is for longitudinal (vertical) one.

Spina bifida is a rare pathology, which is why collecting sufficient data to train models is a challenging task. Ultrasound images vary in quality, sometimes impeding the disease detection to the point of being completely unfeasible.

Also, some images are fuzzy or contain artifacts, so called acoustic shadows, thus making it even more difficult to accurately recognize the condition. Moreover, one should consider the scanning plane, as spina bifida appears differently on axial and sagittal planes.

Both image quality and interpretation are quite sensitive to the physician skills and experience as well. Comparing the results, the model was found to be paying attention to the same regions as physicians. This makes its work clear: where experts see the signs of the pathology, the model detects them, too.

What technology and neural network types we employ

A sequence of automated steps associated with processing data and performing tasks required to develop and implement a machine learning model.

Physicians needed a reliable AI tool to assist them in work. As an activity, diagnosing a pathology by image is complex and multi-step. However, we did our best to engineer the clinical thinking of physician into an algorithm, at least in a simplified way.

Our final solution by now is as follows: once a physician uploads an ultrasound image via a web interface, the model crops the image to the region of interest and, depending on the scanning plane, forwards it to the appropriate classifiers to check whether it is adequate and, if yes, predict the presence or absence of the pathology in question. If the physician disagrees with the prediction, they can leave feedback for us to use in refining the algorithm.