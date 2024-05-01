How Celsus uses AI to analyze medical scans in the cloud

Celsus was founded in 2018 and specializes in the development of AI systems in radiology.

The Celsus solution is the first system in Russia registered by Roszdravnadzor as a third risk class medical device in 2020. The production is certified according to ISO 13485.

The company’s developments are also certified in the European Union (CE Mark), confirming compliance with European safety standards.

19 Russian regions work with Celsus. Pilot projects have also been launched in India, Pakistan, and Belarus.

The company has more than 4 million processed medical images in its arsenal.

The following AI-based systems for automatic analysis and interpretation of medical images are in commercial operation:

Mammography — detection of malignant tumors and other significant changes

Fluorography and chest X-ray — 13 signs of pathology

CT chest scans — a comprehensive service covering 10 pathologies

CT brain scans — detection of hemorrhages and ischemic strokes.

The company initially planned to deploy in the cloud. In the early stages of the platform’s operation, the company turned to various cloud providers, both Russian and foreign. At that time, the cloud was used to perform separate tasks: to create instances for training, test the first versions of models, and check the inference of a working neural network.

The use of foreign cloud services was abandoned due to changes in data storage requirements and licensing risks, as well as the inability to predict future changes. Therefore, it was necessary to switch to Russian cloud infrastructure. The more the company expands its operations, including in the Russian regions, the more it is necessary to ensure the rapid deployment of the solution for new customers. Operational scaling is also required: the number of products and the volume of research are growing. Moreover, it is necessary to automatically scale the infrastructure to handle loads during training and during periods of more active use of the service.

When choosing a cloud provider, the company was guided by the following criteria:

Data storing and processing must be organized on Russian territory.

The cloud platform should provide the full range of technologies and services necessary for Celsus’ work.

The cloud platform should use its own services to avoid licensing risks.

The cloud should provide the speed needed to process scans and the ability to scale during times of increased workloads.

The platform must be certified in the field of information security — the resources must be certified in accordance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ and the requirements of the FSTEC.

The decision must comply with the rules of information processing in accordance with the international General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

After considering several competitive solutions, Celsus chose Yandex Cloud since it met all of the above requirements.