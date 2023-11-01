Retina.AI deployed an ophthalmology service using Yandex Cloud Functions

Digital Vision Solutions is a developer of the Retina.AI cloud-based ophthalmology platform. The company’s solution is a cloud-based service for searching for human retinal pathologies in images taken using specialized cameras that take a picture of the fundus, or optical coherence tomography devices. Retina.AI is included in the Russian Software Registry, patented, and has successfully passed clinical trials of the Federal Scientific and Clinical Center for Specialized Types of Medical Care and Medical Technologies, within the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

The service is currently being tested, and is currently in use by more than 800 users in Russia and other countries around the world.

Artificial intelligence algorithms diagnose the most common ophthalmological diseases of the human retina, including diabetic retinopathy and a number of others. The data model is trained on the results of analyzing other images and the specialized doctors’ logic of decision-making. A flexible and productive computing platform is required for the fast and error-free operation of the system.

The physical infrastructure limited the possibilities of scaling and performance, so the company decided to switch to a cloud platform. Digital Vision Solutions had experience interacting with Microsoft Azure, but deploying there would neither have allowed the solution to receive the necessary registration of a medical device, nor fulfill the requirement of Russian Federal Law 152-FZ for the storage of personal data within the territory of the Russian Federation.

In order to solve localization issues, comply with the requirements of Russian legislation, and ensure high performance of the AI system, the company decided to migrate the project to the Yandex Cloud platform.

The company chose a cloud platform based on the experience of working with similar solutions from other vendors, as well as taking into account the availability of the cloud services needed.

They made the choice in favor of Yandex Cloud after analyzing similar platforms. The decisive factors in making the decision were:

the availability of serverless computing

convenient managed services

localization on Russian territory

compliance with Russian Federal law 152-FZ

a responsive support service

the ability to scale resources quickly and easily

a transparent financial model and payment only for resources consumed.

Yandex Cloud offers a high level of fault tolerance and reliability through the use of modern, geo-distributed infrastructure, and meets the strict requirements of information security and Russian legislation. Another important criterion was the high economic efficiency of using Yandex Cloud resources.

As Retina.AI is a highly specialized solution, and its developer is essentially a startup, the ability to pay only for consumed resources has allowed us to reduce computing costs and use more funds for product and business development.