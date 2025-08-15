Healthcare
Healthcare is one of our center’s priorities. Together with doctors and scientists, we set ourselves a global task: to change people’s lives for the better.
Who do we work with?
Our projects
Project selection criteria
Significance
Valuable for society, understandable for anyone
Technological effectiveness
Implementable using Yandex technologies
Scientific basis
Based on real science
Timeframes
Clear goals and deadlines, and actionable results
Scalability
Solutions can be scaled for tasks in other industries
How we work on projects: A step-by-step plan
Suggesting an idea
Before submitting a project, make sure that it meets the selection criteria. If you are sure, feel free to submit a request.
Assessing the project
We look at whether the project meets the selection criteria and whether it can be implemented. We get back to you with our decision within 14 days.
Creating a project team
When a project is selected, we start working: we select a methodology, engage partners, form a team, and allocate the resources necessary.
Working on the project
The center’s team implements the project with you. We post the results in open source and help publicize the project.
Supporting and developing the project
Together with experts, we adapt solutions for other industries and markets.
To determine concrete goals for the project
To supply input data for the project
To participate in the development of the methodology
To take part in the work
An expert assessment
Technologies and resources
Assistance in selecting a team of developers and researchers
Help from architects and mentors
Support, development, and promotion of the project
Possibility to scale the project
We bring people and technology together to solve important tasks. Join us!
“In the world of technology, especially in the field of healthcare, every project is a step forward in improving people’s lives. We combine our efforts to create solutions that really matter. We invite you to become part of a team combining innovation with a mission to make the world a better place.”
Evgeny Popov
Manager of Medical Projects at Yandex Cloud
