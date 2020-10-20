RADLogics instant lung snapshot analysis in Yandex Cloud for early diagnosis of COVID‑19

During the pandemic, our goals were to create efficient models of diagnostics and treatment under high patient flow, to improve the quality of medical examinations, and to decrease the burden on health workers.

The main RADLogics development is an AI-based software platform for medical imaging, whose speed and accuracy surpasses that of expert radiologists.

The platform currently allows for automatically interpreting CT scans, including CT diagnostics of lung cancer, COVID-19, pleural fluid, and pneumothorax. The platform also supports automatic aortic measurements and X-ray image analysis (to diagnose cardiomegaly, COVID-19, pneumothorax, and enable endotracheal intubation). PET/CT scan analysis is planned for Q3 2020, and MRI scan analysis is planned for 2021.

In the case of computer tomography, deep learning algorithms can reach 98.2% sensitivity (probability of correct diagnosis on sick patients) and 92.2% specificity (probability of correct diagnosis on healthy patients).