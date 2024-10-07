Sechenov University (Russia’s Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University) is a strategic healthcare partner of Yandex Cloud for disease diagnostics.

Institute for System Programming of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Federated learning is a method for training ML models where original data physically remains with its owner and is never shared with any external contractors. Compliant with the Russian Federal Law 152-FZ on personal data, this approach is particularly suitable for handling such sensitive information as medical records.

A key advantage is that you do not need to keep the data structure identical across sources. Different healthcare institutions may collect different patient data, yet the technology enables efficient model training even on such heterogeneous datasets.

Federated learning allows pooling resources from multiple organizations without centralized data exchange: the models train locally on each contributor’s data, regardless of format differences.

In an experiment by Yandex Cloud in collaboration with Sechenov University and ISP RAS, the method demonstrated its real-world viability by successfully detecting cardiac pathologies in ECG data. This partnership aims to validate federated learning’s efficiency in healthcare, where data privacy is paramount.