What does El Niño lead to and how Yandex Cloud tools help predict it

“El Niño” translates as “boy” or “child” from Spanish. This is how Peruvian fishermen, and then climatologists, referred to a natural phenomenon — an abnormal increase in water temperature in the center of the Pacific Ocean. The scientific name for the phenomenon is the southern oscillation. Nikita Gushchin, a research engineer and graduate of the Yandex School of Data Analysis, explains why it’s important to predict El Niño and why even a neural network cannot get beyond the range of a year and a half.

Why is the ocean warming?

Under normal conditions, the current carries cold water along the western coast of the lower part of South America. Trade winds (wind currents) drive the heated surface layer away to the western Pacific Ocean. This is how cold waters accumulate in the east, and warm waters — in the west. As a result, off the coast of Peru, the water warms up to 22-24° C, and off the coast of Australia and Indonesia, temperatures can reach 30° C.