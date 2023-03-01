RANEPA experience: How the Academy migrated to Yandex Tracker in just 7 days

In this migration, the Academy decided to rely entirely on its in-house staff, without any external contractors involved. Thanks to the team’s strong development experience, they were able to leverage the built-in APIs of both systems, Jira and Yandex Tracker, and develop custom handlers to bridge any functional gaps.

The first step involved exporting all data from Jira into an XML file. This included all projects and queues, issues, comments, and other related information. Once exported, the data was sorted and imported into a MySQL database for further processing. Next, the team manually created the appropriate queues in Yandex Tracker with matching keys. They mapped statuses and components accordingly, set up wokflows for each queue, and configured custom fields. At this point, the system had all required structural elements, but no actual data yet.

The second stage consisted in using the Yandex Tracker API to import all data from MySQL into the new system. They matched user accounts and configured Active Directory federation for SSO authentication. Access to the system was enabled in two ways: via internal email using SSO, and through accounts in the yandex.ru domain, reserved to external contractors.

Each queue retained its own set of workflows that had originally been defined in Jira. One of the core advantages implemented in Yandex Tracker is developing new features in the existing products.

When a request for a new feature comes in, from either business units or technical support, a new issue is created in Tracker. The analytics department gets involved, holds meetings with stakeholders, and develops a specification directly within the issue card. They allocate resources, set deadlines, and finally move the issue to Backlog. From there, the status progresses to To Do, then to In Progress. The issue gets assigned to developers from one or multiple teams, and the work starts. Once the feature is ready, the issue gets moved to Testing. Depending on the results, it either goes back for fixes or proceeds to the Release stage, where it waits for deployment.

More complex issues are grouped into epics and broken down into versions. The path to resolution can vary: for example, testing may be handled internally by the team or outsourced to contractors.

The entire process, from exporting the data dump, configuring the system, to transferring all information, took the team just seven days. The original data dump was around 3 GB, covering 15 queues and approximately 10,000 issues.