How Tomsk State University became first in Russia to run hybrid education with Aktru and Yandex Cloud

Aktru is an integrated system platform that supports live lecture streaming, recording, cataloging, and viewing. It is designed for hybrid learning, where students and teachers can attend lectures either from home or from the classroom.

Aktru consists of three main components:

Classroom equipment

Software

Cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud

The Aktru’s server infrastructure runs on virtual machines in Yandex Compute Cloud, while Yandex Object Storage handles the storage of TSU video materials. Both the virtual machines and the objects in Object Storage reside across multiple distributed availability zones, thus ensuring high data security. Once video materials are uploaded to the cloud, the system immediately integrates them into the Moodle LMS. Dedicated VM servers handle concurrent transcoding of multiple videos.

Yandex SpeechKit enabled the university to set up an automatic speech recognition system for teachers that provides subtitles in Russian and other languages. This allowed students to search for lectures on the Tomsk State University portal by keywords and start watching from the exact part they needed. This way, students can find the information they search for within seconds, while the built-in video editor allows teachers to edit specific parts of their lectures.