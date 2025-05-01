Contact UsGet started
With Managed Service for Apache Spark™, you can deploy Apache Spark™ clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure and run Spark jobs.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law 152-FZ
  • PCI DSS
  • ISO 27001
  • ISO 27017
  • ISO 27018
  • GOST 57580.1-2017
Apache® and Apache Spark are registered trademarks or trademarks of Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.