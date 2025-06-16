Yandex Managed Service for Apache Spark™
Yandex Managed Service for Apache Spark™
A managed cluster computing service based on Apache Spark™.
The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Fast processing of big data
Apache Spark™ combines machine learning, analytics, and online data processing capabilities. It runs in RAM and provides fast calculations, helping to analyze information.
Automated and up-to-date
Instantaneous deployment of Apache Spark clusters and automatic installation of the latest versions. Specify the relevant version during setup, and your environment will always meet the latest requirements.
Flexible optimization
The service is optimized for important tasks: batch transformation, streaming, machine learning, and analytical queries. It is possible to connect external libraries to effectively work with data.
Intellectual scaling
Automatic resource management allows you to dynamically allocate additional CPU and memory as loads increase, and free up unused resources as loads decrease.
Easy administration
Built-in monitoring and logging automate routine processes, with no need to manually collect logs, process files from servers, and configure visualization.
Technical efficiency
The service supports automatic system deployment, version control, optimization for specific tasks, resource scaling, and continuous infrastructure monitoring.
Implement your projects with Managed Service for Apache Spark™
We take care of most of the deployment, setup, and maintenance of the Apache Spark™ cluster
Independent control
Control on the Yandex Cloud side
Getting started
Select the necessary computing capacity and Apache® services, and create a ready-to-use Managed Service for Apache Spark™ cluster.
Apache Spark™ is either a registered trademark or a trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.