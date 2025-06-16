Contact UsGet started
Yandex Managed Service for Apache Spark

A managed cluster computing service based on Apache Spark.

The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.

Documentation

Fast processing of big data

Apache Spark combines machine learning, analytics, and online data processing capabilities. It runs in RAM and provides fast calculations, helping to analyze information.

Automated and up-to-date

Instantaneous deployment of Apache Spark clusters and automatic installation of the latest versions. Specify the relevant version during setup, and your environment will always meet the latest requirements.

Flexible optimization

The service is optimized for important tasks: batch transformation, streaming, machine learning, and analytical queries. It is possible to connect external libraries to effectively work with data.

Intellectual scaling

Automatic resource management allows you to dynamically allocate additional CPU and memory as loads increase, and free up unused resources as loads decrease.

Easy administration

Built-in monitoring and logging automate routine processes, with no need to manually collect logs, process files from servers, and configure visualization.

Technical efficiency

The service supports automatic system deployment, version control, optimization for specific tasks, resource scaling, and continuous infrastructure monitoring.

Implement your projects with Managed Service for Apache Spark

We take care of most of the deployment, setup, and maintenance of the Apache Spark cluster

Processes
Managed Service for Apache Spark
Self-installation of Apache Spark
VM deployment
Network configurations
Version updates
Monitoring
Master availability
Collecting task logs
Cluster scaling according to the settings”
Integration with Yandex Cloud services

Independent control

Control on the Yandex Cloud side

Getting started

Select the necessary computing capacity and Apache® services, and create a ready-to-use Managed Service for Apache Spark cluster.

Create cluster

Start using Yandex Managed Service for Apache Spark

Documentation

Apache Spark is either a registered trademark or a trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.