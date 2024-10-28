Contact UsGet started

Yandex Serverless Integrations

Configure and manage Serverless-based service integrations.

Everything needed for easy integrations: your systems with Yandex Cloud services, and Yandex Cloud services with each other.

Yandex Workflows and Yandex EventRouter are provided free of charge and are currently at the Preview stage.

Yandex Workflows

Build and automate workflows using a visual designer (available in Q4 2024) or a declarative YAML specification.

Yandex EventRouter

Exchange events between your services and Yandex Cloud services with the ability to filter, transform, and route them in Yandex EventRouter.

Yandex API Gateway

Create fully managed APIs using the OpenAPI 3.0 specification and a set of extensions for integration with other cloud services.

Secure integrations

The Yandex Cloud platform complies with industry standards like ISO, PCI DSS and Federal Law 152-FZ. Integration is available with the Smart Web Security service, which protects API gateways from DDoS attacks and bots.

Easy to start

Generate OpenAPI specifications using the Yandex API Gateway, create and automate processes using the Yandex Workflows constructor, and configure service integrations without writing integration code.

Monitoring tools

Track logs in Yandex Cloud Logging and view automatically collected metrics in Yandex Monitoring or in a section of the services themselves.

Implement your projects with Yandex Serverless Integrations

Build microservice architectures

Develop applications consisting of multiple services and combine them into a single API.

Create EDA applications

Develop event-oriented serverless applications using orchestration and choreography approaches to organize and manage interactions between events.

Automation

Use Yandex Workflows to automate:
— workflows, e.g., processing receipts in cost accounting applications
— business scenarios, e.g., tracking orders
— monitoring and notification systems, e.g., responding to security incidents.

FAQ

What is Yandex Workflows?

A tool that allows you to build, coordinate, and automate a sequence of tasks, as well as complex business processes, using a visual designer or declarative specification in YAML.

