PreviewYandex Cloud Desktop
A service for creating remote desktops in the cloud.
The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Scalability
You can create as many desktops you need, the cloud infrastructure letting you increase and decrease the number of desktops on demand.
Secure infrastructure
Yandex Cloud infrastructure meets the requirements of Russian Federal Law as well as international and national standards: ISO, GDPR, PCI DSS, and GOST R 57580.
Reasonable use of resources
With remote desktops, you can access powerful cloud-based configurations from regular personal computers.
Implement your projects using Yandex Cloud Desktop
Remote work
Regardless of the size of your company, you can create desktops in the cloud. Yandex Cloud Desktop will provide your employees with access to cloud computing resources and disk spaces with data protection ensured.
Software testing
With Yandex Cloud Desktop, you can create a range of testing environments and configure access to those desktops. That way you can be sure that confidential information won’t be accessible externally.
Teamwork
Remote workstations give shift workers access to working information without syncing data between devices.
Getting started
Configure a desktop group: select the number of resources and set the network.
FAQ
How do I manage access to desktops?
- One desktop is assigned to each user in the organization created in the Yandex Cloud Organization.
- For a group of desktops, you can set up permissions for users and service accounts using IAM.