Yandex Managed Service for YTsaurus
A Yandex-developed tool for working with data: storage, processing, analytics, and ML in a single platform. Provided as a managed solution in Yandex Cloud, as well as on-premises with support from developers.
This service is at the Preview stage.
An all-in-one solution
Storage, processing, analytics, and ML in a single environment: file systems, dynamic tables, and analytical tools are combined for a full cycle of work with big data.
Unlimited scalability
Support for millions of CPUs and thousands of GPUs within a single cluster and tens of thousands of computing nodes. Storage and processing of up to an exabyte of data on different media: HDD, SSD, NVME.
Efficient resource use
The platform takes into account the load of cluster nodes and task characteristics, and the built‑in HDRF scheduler efficiently distributes and balances compute resources between user tasks.
A variety of tools for working with data
Everything for flexible architecture and the development of custom solutions: MapReduce, dynamic tables, support for Apache Spark™ (SPYT), ClickHouse® (CHYT), and modern data formats.
Reliability, safety and control
A high level of security and reliability when working with data: fault tolerance, automatic replication between servers, flexible configuration of access rights.
On‑cloud and on‑premises
There are two ways to use the platform: as a managed solution in Yandex Cloud and deployment on-premises. Developer support is available for both installation methods.
Implement your projects using Managed Service for YTsaurus
Why use Managed Service for YTSaurus?
One-click deployment
Deploy a ready-to-use cluster quickly and at no extra cost.
Integration with Yandex Cloud
Use transparent and secure access to your resources in other cloud services.
Easy-to-use scaling
If the load on the cluster increases, you can add new servers, increase their capacity or storage size.
Data protection
Compliance with all the requirements of Russian Federal Law 152-FZ and offers level one personal data protection.
What is YTSaurus and how do I set it up?
Maxim Babenko, the head of the platform, tells us all about it.