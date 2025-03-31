Yandex BareMetal
A service for renting dedicated physical servers, with all their resources available only for your use.
Control and isolation of resources
You get a server whose capacity is allocated to your company, where you can install your virtualization tools, OS and software.
Compliance with standards
Yandex Cloud servers are located on the territory of the Russian Federation in secure data centers that comply with the requirements of Federal Law № 152‑FZ, ISO, PCI DSS and GOST P 57580 standards.
Ready-made configurations
Select the right configuration of the dedicated server for your tasks: from hosting asite to developing high-load services.
Flexible cost management
Choose a convenient way to manage the server: via KVM in the Yandex Cloud console or via the SSH protocol. Manage access to the service with IAM.
How it works
Dedicated servers are connected to backup power and cooling systems, and isolated from other clients at the network level.
Private networks are used for ccess to cloud services, and public networks to access the internet.
Yandex Cloud is responsible for the operability and maintenance of equipment.
How responsibility for security is shared
Client/partner is responsible
Cloud provider is responsible
Find solutions with Yandex BareMetal
Developing new and existing information systems
Deploy a server ready for operation in a few minutes. Use it to host workloads that require a specialized architecture, OS, and visualization tools. Develop your existing systems that are sensitive to latency and resource isolation levels.
Host sites and web applications
A dedicated server will ensure your site’s high performance and stable operations. Minimize response times and maintain high-level scaling, even with peak loads. Use KVM in the Yandex Cloud console to manage the server.
Set up test environments
Experiment with different software configurations and evaluate information systems’ performance. Quickly create a test environment, while saving resources on equipment purchases and maintenance.
Support for resource-intensive services
Get full control over resources and easily scale capacities to work with heavy loads, for example, when developing and operating analytical and ERP systems. Choose a ready‑made configuration optimal for ensuring the reliability of your business processes, and configure the server to meet the requirements of your architecture and level of information security.
Easily work with one service provider
Yandex Cloud provides a comprehensive set of tools for interacting with the platform:
FAQ
Send a request on the site with a description of your goals. We will analyze all applications received and offer access to the service to a limited number of users.