Yandex Cloud Organization

A single service for managing organizational structure, setting up integration with the employee catalog, and differentiating user access to an organization’s cloud resources.

This service is available free of charge.

Federated access

Create an identity federation with any SAML-enabled credential management service, enabling you to use corporate accounts to log in to Yandex Cloud services.

Access management

In Yandex Cloud Organization, you can manage your user list, group them, and assign them roles in services connected to Yandex Cloud.

Single Sign-On

Users can log in to Yandex Cloud services through Single Sign‑On (SSO) using their Yandex accounts or corporate accounts.

Getting started

To use the service, create an organization and add employees to it.

Create an organization
Questions and answers

What is an organization?

This is a structural unit where you can manage the list of your employees, set up single sign-on for them in Yandex Cloud services, and assign them roles.

Get started with Yandex Cloud Organization

