Yandex Cloud Organization
A single service for managing organizational structure, setting up integration with the employee catalog, and differentiating user access to an organization’s cloud resources.
This service is available free of charge.
Federated access
Create an identity federation with any SAML-enabled credential management service, enabling you to use corporate accounts to log in to Yandex Cloud services.
Access management
In Yandex Cloud Organization, you can manage your user list, group them, and assign them roles in services connected to Yandex Cloud.
Single Sign-On
Users can log in to Yandex Cloud services through Single Sign‑On (SSO) using their Yandex accounts or corporate accounts.
Getting started
To use the service, create an organization and add employees to it.
Questions and answers
What is an organization?
This is a structural unit where you can manage the list of your employees, set up single sign-on for them in Yandex Cloud services, and assign them roles.
What is an identity federation?
What do I do if I have already configured the IAM’s identity federation?
How do I log in to the management console using my corporate username?
Is there an API for organization management?
How do I set up user attribute mapping?
I have a cloud. How do I connect an organization to it?
I have multiple clouds. How do I connect a single organization to them?
