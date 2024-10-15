PreviewYandex Cloud Video
A comprehensive video content management platform.
Use an all-in-one tool for storing, processing, and hosting your videos.
The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Multi-format video player
Our in-house developed player easily intregrates with corporate sites and apps without installing additional plugins. Compatible with iOS, Android, and web browsers, and supports major file formats: MP4, AVI, MKV, FLV, and MOV.
Reliable infrastructure
All video files are immediately loaded into scalable S3 storage, where data is replicated to several data centers. A dedicated CDN helps the service handle heavy loads with minimal delays.
Automating video operations
Built-in service tools allow you to automatically process video to the desired quality and multi-bitrate, gather statistics on views and audience engagement.
Implement your projects using Yandex Cloud Video
Product demonstration
Promote products and services with video reviews and promotion clips. The service allows you to upload videos and store them in the cloud, change covers, embed the player on websites and in applications, and get viewership statistics.
Integration with educational platforms
The Cloud Video Player flexibly integrates with online educational platforms, allowing for fast, secure content delivery via CDN. Combine videos into playlists and use channels to segment video content by topic.
Event broadcasts
Host broadcasts in high-quality with minimal delays even during peak loads. Ensure secure access to broadcasts with granular access via the console. Split broadcasts into episodes and selectively publish specific segments.
How it works
Cloud Video is based on in-house developments using the reliable Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
Use a ready-made platform for automatic video processing and hosting, and save resources that would be spent on creating one from scratch.
More than just video hosting
Getting started
Go to the Cloud Video console, create a channel, and upload video.
Who this service is for
SMBs
Video reviews help increase your reach, boost sales, and increase brand awareness. You can use Cloud Video to upload videos and post them on websites and applications yourself, without needing the help of technical specialists.
Large enterprises
The service ensures stable streaming of video content, even with high network loads and large amounts of data, and easily integrates with popular corporate systems.
Educational institutions
Host online broadcasts for hundreds of thousands of visitors. Add auto-generated subtitles and enable the real-time translation function*. Cloud Video automatically uploads educational videos to reliable S3 storage and collects viewership statistics.
Video translation and subtitles will be available in Q4 2024.
FAQ
How do you ensure data security?
Yandex Cloud’s data centers are located on the territory of the Russian Federation, and our infrastructure meets all the requirements of Federal Law № 152. All cloud services store user data in encrypted form. A separate key pair is used for encryption for each user, and data protection during transmission over internet channels is provided by the TLS protocol.
You can limit access to the service using the Identity and Access Management (IAM) service. Using IAM, only users with the required access permissions can perform operations on resources.
How can I start using Yandex Cloud Video?
Can I upload video from video hosting sites?
What sets Cloud Video apart from public video hosting platforms?
