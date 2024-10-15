Yandex Cloud Video

Yandex Cloud’s data centers are located on the territory of the Russian Federation, and our infrastructure meets all the requirements of Federal Law № 152. All cloud services store user data in encrypted form. A separate key pair is used for encryption for each user, and data protection during transmission over internet channels is provided by the TLS protocol.

You can limit access to the service using the Identity and Access Management (IAM) service. Using IAM, only users with the required access permissions can perform operations on resources.