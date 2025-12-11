BizKub. Marking
Updated December 11, 2025
“Marking” is an application for the accounting of marked goods and document management with Chestniy ZNAK, which helps to simplify the work of manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. It provides control over the movement of products at all stages — from procurement and production to sale — and allows you to check marking codes, maintain a product catalog, and exchange accounting documents in one window.
Advantages:
- Work with all groups of goods subject to mandatory labeling.
Integration with government systems: “Chestniy ZNAK”, EGAIS, “Mercury”.
- Receiving, signing, and sending UPDs without additional applications.
- Automatic verification of labeling codes during procurement and sale.
- Maintaining a product catalog and a list of suppliers/buyers for document exchange.
- Connecting a cloud-based cash register for retail sales and issuing checks.
- Monitoring the movement of products at all stages: procurement, production, wholesale, and retail.
- Select the appropriate validity period
- Confirm the payment
- Link the subscription to the service (click on the 3 dots to the right of the subscription — Link to service)
- Register on the BizKub service page.
- Done! You can use the app
- Checking the marking codes when receiving a shipment at a wholesale store.
- Entering the product into circulation and generating a report on the marking at the manufacturer.
- Selling marked products at a retail store and automatically writing them off from circulation.
You can contact BizKub technical support:
- by email support@bizkub.ru;
- in Telegram https://t.me/BizKub_supportBot;
- by phone 8-800-551-06-07.
