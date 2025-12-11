BizKub. Wholesale
Updated December 11, 2025
BizKub. Wholesale is an application for managing B2B sales and purchases, inventory accounting and cash flow control, as well as working with customers and suppliers in one place. It helps to simplify supply planning and financial accounting.
Advantages
- Sales and purchases with support for labeled products
- Warehouse management: arrivals, movements, shipments, and inventory.
- Reserving goods for orders to maintain customer loyalty.
- Generating and sending invoices, waybills, and price lists via electronic document management.
- Monitoring receipts and payments, and accounting for debt.
- Flexible pricing: setting prices, discounts, promo codes, and promotions.
- Quick verification of the reliability of contractors.
- Setting up access rights and employee roles.
- Select the appropriate validity period
- Confirm the payment
- Link the subscription to the service (click on the 3 dots to the right of the subscription — Link to service)
- Register on the BizKub service page.
- Done! You can use the app
Examples of use
- Sale of goods in bulk from the warehouse and on order.
- Purchasing goods and maintaining a catalog of suppliers.
- Management of warehouse stocks and movement of goods.
Perfect for
- Wholesale companies and distributors.
- Businesses with a large number of customers and suppliers.
- Companies working with labeled products.
You can contact BizKub technical support:
- by email support@bizkub.ru;
- in Telegram https://t.me/BizKub_supportBot;
- by phone 8-800-551-06-07.
