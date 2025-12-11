BizKub. Retail
Updated December 11, 2025
With the BizKub. Retail app, you can automate your store’s sales. It supports working with any sales equipment. The system allows you to set retail prices, apply discounts, bonuses, and promo codes, and accept payments in cash, by card, or through the Faster Payments System (SBP).
Advantages
- Support for all types of sales equipment: cash registers, scanners, terminals, receipt printers, scales.
- Accepting payments by cash, card and through SBP.
- Automatic management of prices, discounts, bonuses and promo codes.
- Sale of marked goods with code verification and withdrawal from circulation.
- Fast processing of returns and management of goods' balances.
- Integration with state systems “Chestniy ZNAK”, EGAIS, Mercury, VetIS, Grain, Saturn.
- Analysis of sales by product group.
- Select the appropriate validity period
- Confirm the payment
- Link the subscription to the service (click on the 3 dots to the right of the subscription — Link to service)
- Register on the BizKub service page.
- Done! You can use the app
- Sale of goods in the store.
- Applying discounts, bonuses, and promo codes.
- Working with labeled products.
Suitable for:
- Retail stores and retail outlets.
- Sellers who work with labeled products.
You can contact BizKub technical support:
- by email support@bizkub.ru;
- in Telegram https://t.me/BizKub_supportBot;
- by phone 8-800-551-06-07.
