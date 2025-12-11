BizKub. Reporting
The Reporting application allows you to accurately and on time prepare and submit accounting documents for the Federal Tax Service and other government agencies.
User can track the dates of submission of reports, receive notifications about deadlines and requirements of government agencies, as well as create documents and powers of attorney. Information on a Single Tax Account is also available: balances, accruals, and write-offs for each tax are reflected.
Advantages
- Full automation of reporting preparation and submission.
- Checking for errors and compliance with the requirements of government agencies.
- Monitoring all stages of submission by document statuses such as “sent,” “accepted,” and “submitted.”
- The ability to create reports and power of attorney with a single click.
- Storage of submission history and current versions of reports.
- Support for over 500 reports for 13 government agencies.
- Working with electronic sick leaves, social benefits, and machine-readable power of attorney.
- The company is preparing to submit its quarterly reports and wants to make sure that all the documents are properly formatted.
- A small business is preparing reports on employees and payroll to meet the requirements of government agencies on time.
- An accountant is creating power of attorney and reports for multiple clients simultaneously to reduce the time spent on routine tasks.
Perfect for:
- Small and medium-sized businesses without in-house accountants that prioritize the accuracy and timeliness of their reporting.
- Accounting firms and outsourcers that process the reports of several clients.
- Companies with a large volume of regulated reports and many divisions.
You can contact BizKub technical support:
- by email support@bizkub.ru;
- in Telegram https://t.me/BizKub_supportBot;
- by phone 8-800-551-06-07.
