BizKub. Accounting
Updated December 11, 2025
BizKub. Accounting is an application for conducting accounting, tax, and personnel records, as well as submitting regulated reports. It allows you to keep track of all company operations, exchange documents with management applications, and generate reports for government agencies.
Advantages:
- Automatic calculation of taxes and generation of reports.
- Control and transfer of documents between management and accounting applications.
- Verification of documents and amounts.
- Setting up access rights for employees and working together with colleagues.
- Protecting information in a secure data center.
- Quick manual entry of documents from files or scans of paper originals.
- Select the appropriate validity period
- Confirm the payment
- Link the subscription to the service (click on the 3 dots to the right of the subscription — Link to service)
- Register on the BizKub service page.
- Done! You can use the app
Examples of use:
- Entering primary documents from customers and suppliers for accounting of transactions.
- Formation and submission of tax reports according to the selected taxation system.
- Calculation of employees' salaries and accrual of taxes.
- Transfer of management documents from other applications to the accounting department for accounting.
- Verification of accounting and management documents in the journal for control of correctness.
Who is it suitable for:
- IP and LLC without an accountant.
- An accountant who manages several organizations.
You can contact BizKub technical support:
- by email support@bizkub.ru;
- in Telegram https://t.me/BizKub_supportBot;
- by phone 8-800-551-06-07.
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: BizKub End User License Agreement