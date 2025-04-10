Setting up network connectivity in a Yandex BareMetal subnet
- Getting started
- Create a private subnet
- Lease BareMetal servers
- Manually configure the network interfaces .
- Create a VRF and enable routing in the private subnet
- Enable DHCP on the network interfaces
- How to delete the resources you created
If you set up routing for a private subnet and assigned it a CIDR, the network interfaces of BareMetal servers connected to this subnet will get IP addresses from the range specified in the subnet’s CIDR settings via DHCP.
However, if you did not set up routing for a private subnet, this subnet functions as an OSI L2 network, where DHCP does not work, and you need to assign IP addresses manually in the server network interface settings to establish network connectivity.
This is because the DHCP server becomes part of a private subnet only once the subnet is routable and connected to a virtual routing and forwarding segment (VRF).
Note
If the server OS is installed from Yandex Cloud Marketplace images, IP address acquisition via DHCP is enabled by default on all physical interfaces of this server.
To learn more about networks in Yandex BareMetal, see Network.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to manually disable DHCP on a network interface from a BareMetal server private subnet and assign it a static IP address. You will also learn to re-enable DHCP on the server's network interface after routing is enabled in this subnet.
In this example, you will use BareMetal servers running Linux Ubuntu 24.04. If using another OS, you will need to follow the same steps, but the way you configure network interfaces may differ. For instructions on configuring network interfaces in other operating systems, refer to the relevant OS tutorials.
To configure network connectivity in a Yandex BareMetal subnet:
Create a private subnet
Create a private subnet in the
ru-central1-m3 server pool:
- In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
- From the list of services, select BareMetal.
- In the left-hand panel, select Private subnets and click Create subnet.
- In the Pool field, select the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
- In the Name field, enter a name for the subnet:
subnet-m3.
- Without enabling the IP addressing and routing option, click Create subnet.
Lease BareMetal servers
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
-
In the list of services, select BareMetal and click Lease server.
-
In the Pool field, select the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
-
Under Configuration, select the appropriate server configuration.
-
(Optionally) Under Disk, configure disk partitioning:
-
Click Configure disk layout.
-
Specify the partitioning parameters. To create a new partition, click Add partition.
Note
To build RAID arrays and configure disk partitions yourself, click Remove RAID.
-
Click Save.
-
-
Under Image, select the Ubuntu 24.04 image.
-
Under Lease conditions, select the period you want to lease the server for. When this period expires, server lease will be automatically renewed for the same period.
-
Under Network settings:
- In the Private subnet field, select the
subnet-m3subnet you created earlier.
- In the Public address field, select
No address.
- In the Private subnet field, select the
-
Under Access:
-
In the Password field, use one of these options to create a password for the root user:
-
To generate a password for the root users, select
New passwordand click Generate.
Warning
This option assumes that the user is responsible for password security. Save the password in a safe place. Yandex Cloud does not store this password, and you will not be able to view it once you lease the server.
-
To use the root user password saved in a Yandex Lockbox secret, select
Lockbox secret.
In the Name, Version, and Key fields, select the secret, its version, and the key your password is saved in, respectively.
If you do not have a Yandex Lockbox secret, click Create to create it.
This option allows you either to set your own password (the
Customsecret type) or to use an automatically generated one (the
Generatedsecret type).
-
-
In the Public SSH key field, select the SSH key saved in your organization user profile.
If there are no SSH keys in your profile, or you want to add a new key:
- Click Add key.
- Enter a name for the SSH key.
- Upload or paste the contents of the public key file. You need to create a key pair for the SSH connection to a server yourself.
- Click Add.
The system will add the SSH key to your organization user profile.
If adding SSH keys by users to their profiles is disabled in the organization, the public SSH key will be saved only to the new BareMetal server's user profile.
-
-
Under Server information in the Name field, enter a name for the server:
server-m3-1.
-
Click Lease server.
-
Similarly, lease one more server named
server-m3-2in the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
Note
Getting servers ready and installing operating systems on them may take up to 45 minutes. The servers will have the
Provisioning status during this time. After OS installation is complete, the server status will change to
Ready.
Manually configure the network interfaces .
As the DHCP server is disabled in the
subnet-m3 private subnet, the BareMetal servers you created were not assigned internal IP addresses, and there is no network connectivity between them.
At this stage, you will connect to the servers and modify the settings of their network interfaces linked to the private subnet by disabling DHCP and assigning them static IP addresses.
No public IP addresses were assigned to the servers, so you cannot connect to them over SSH. To connect to the servers, you will use the KVM console.
Configure the network interfaces to use static IP addresses
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
-
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the row with the
server-m3-1server, click and select KVM console.
You will see an authentication line in the KVM console terminal window that opens:
server-m3-1 login:
If you do not see this line, try restarting the server.
Perform all further actions described in this step in the KVM console terminal:
-
Specify
rootfor the username and press ENTER.
-
Paste the password received when leasing the server in the password input line and press ENTER. Note that when typing or pasting a password in Linux, the characters you enter are not displayed on the screen.
Tip
To paste text from the clipboard to the KVM console, use the Paste text here field in the upper right corner.
Result:
Welcome to Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS (GNU/Linux 6.8.0-53-generic x86_64) ... root@server-m3-1:~# _
If you did not save the server administrator password, you can create a new password following this guide or reinstall the server OS.
-
View a list of the server’s network interfaces and find the interface connected to the private subnet:
ip a
Result:
... 5: etx2: <BROADCAST, MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc ma state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:02:09:35:fd:31 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp6s0d1 inet6 fe80::202:c9ff:fe35:fd31/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ...
Since the server has no public IP address, its only active network interface (with the
state UPstatus) is the one connected to the private subnet. In the example above, this interface has the
etx2ID. In the next step, you will assign a static IP address to this interface.
-
Open the server network interface configuration file:
nano /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml
-
In the file that opens, edit the network interface settings:
network: version: 2 ethernets: ... # This example shows only the configuration of the interface you need to set up etx2: match: macaddress: "00:02:09:35:fd:31" dhcp4: false # Here, opt out of using DHCP addresses: # Set the interface static IP address in this section - 192.168.1.101/24 set-name: "etx2"
For the
etx2interface, configure the following settings:
-
Change the
dhcp4value to
falseto opt out of using DHCP and set the interface IP address statically.
-
Add the
addressessection with the internal static IP address assigned to the server. Each server's address must be unique within the subnet.
Note
For subnet addressing purposes, you can use any CIDR in the ranges reserved for private networks:
10.0.0.0/8,
172.16.0.0/12, or
192.168.0.0/16. The subnet must include at least eight addresses (the maximum CIDR prefix length is
/29).
To save the changes and exit the text editor, press Ctrl + X and confirm saving changes to the
50-cloud-init.yamlfile.
-
-
Apply your changes:
netplan apply
-
Make sure the network interface was assigned an IP address. To do this, run the following command and filter the output by the interface ID:
ip a | grep etx2
Result:
5: etx2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST, UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc ma state UP group default qlen 1000 inet 192.168.1.101/24 brd 192.168.1.255 scope global etx2
The network interface is configured to use the
192.168.1.101static IP address in the private subnet named
subnet-m3.
-
-
Similarly, configure the
server-m3-2network interface by assigning it the
192.168.1.102/24static IP address in the netplan settings.
Test network connectivity between the servers
By reconfiguring the network interfaces of the servers in the private subnet, you established network connectivity between them. Here is how you can test it:
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
-
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the row with the
server-m3-1server, click and select KVM console.
-
Authenticate as the
rootuser in the KVM console terminal with the password you saved when leasing the server.
-
In the KVM console terminal, run the
pingcommand to check you can access
server-m3-2by its IP address,
192.168.1.102:
ping 192.168.1.102 -c 5
Result:
PING 192.168.1.102 (192.168.1.102) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.1.102: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=3.90 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.102: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.235 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.102: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.222 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.102: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.231 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.102: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.235 ms --- 192.168.1.102 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4086ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.222/0.964/3.899/1.467 ms
Network connectivity between the servers is established with zero packet loss.
Create a VRF and enable routing in the private subnet
To activate the DHCP server in the private subnet, create a virtual routing and forwarding (VRF) segment and enable routing in the subnet by linking it to this VRF.
Create a virtual routing and forwarding segment (VRF)
- In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
- From the list of services, select BareMetal.
- In the left-hand panel, select VRF and click Create VRF.
- In the Name field, enter a name for the VRF:
my-vrf.
- Click Create VRF.
Connect the private subnet to the VRF
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
-
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Private subnets.
-
In the
subnet-m3row, click and select Edit. In the window that opens:
- Enable IP addressing and routing.
- In the Virtual network segment (VRF) field, select the previously created VRF,
my-vrf.
- In the CIDR field, specify
192.168.1.0/24.
- In the Default gateway field, keep the default value,
192.168.1.1.
- Enable the Assigning IP addresses via DHCP option and in the IP address range field that appears, leave the default values,
192.168.1.1—
192.168.1.254.
-
Click Save changes.
Enable DHCP on the network interfaces
After you enabled routing in the private subnet and connected it to the VRF, a DHCP server started automatically in this subnet. To allow network interfaces of your BareMetal servers to obtain IP addresses via DHCP, you need to enable DHCP in their configuration.
Note
The DHCP server that serves the VRF-enabled private subnets can only assign IP addresses to physical interfaces of known (trusted) BareMetal servers. Therefore, you cannot assign IP addresses from a private subnet to containers or VMs running on your server.
Enable DHCP
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
-
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the row with the
server-m3-1server, click and select KVM console.
-
Authenticate as the
rootuser in the KVM console terminal with the password you saved when leasing the server. Perform all further actions described in this step in the KVM console terminal:
-
Open the server network interface configuration file:
nano /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml
-
In the file, edit the settings of the network interface connected to the private subnet:
network: version: 2 ethernets: ... # This example shows only the configuration of the interface connected to the private subnet etx2: match: macaddress: "00:02:09:35:fd:31" dhcp4: true # Here, enable DHCP # Comment out or delete the addresses section # addresses: # - 192.168.1.101/24 set-name: "etx2"
Configure the following settings for the interface:
- Change the
dhcp4value to
trueto enable DHCP for automatic IP address assignment on this interface.
- Comment out or delete the
addressessection with the internal static IP address assigned to the server.
To save the changes and exit the text editor, press Ctrl + X and confirm saving changes to the
50-cloud-init.yamlfile.
- Change the
-
Apply your changes:
netplan apply
-
Make sure the network interface was assigned an IP address. To do this, run the following command and filter the output by the interface ID:
ip a | grep etx2
Result:
5: etx2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST, UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc ma state UP group default qlen 1000 inet 192.168.1.2/24 metric 100 brd 192.168.1.255 scope global dynamic etx2
The
server-m3-1network interface is assigned the
192.168.1.2IP address in the private subnet named
subnet-m3.
-
-
Similarly, configure the
server-m3-2network interface and save the IP address assigned to it in the private subnet. In our example, this is
192.168.1.3.
Test network connectivity between the servers
Make sure the servers retained network connectivity after obtaining IP addresses in the private subnet via DHCP.
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your infrastructure in.
-
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the row with the
server-m3-1server, click and select KVM console.
-
Authenticate as the
rootuser in the KVM console terminal with the password you saved when leasing the server.
-
In the KVM console terminal, run the
pingcommand to check you can access
server-m3-2by the IP address you saved in the previous step, e.g.,
192.168.1.3:
ping 192.168.1.3 -c 5
Result:
PING 192.168.1.3 (192.168.1.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.215 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.262 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.223 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.208 ms --- 192.168.1.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4106ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.208/0.235/0.271/0.025 ms
Network connectivity between the servers is established with zero packet loss.
How to delete the resources you created
You cannot delete a BareMetal server. Instead, you can cancel the server lease.
To stop paying for the resources you created, cancel the lease of the BareMetal servers you created earlier.