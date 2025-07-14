Establishing network connectivity between Yandex BareMetal subnets and on-premise with the help of Cloud Interconnect
In this tutorial, you will set up network connectivity between a BareMetal server located in a private Yandex BareMetal subnet and your on-prem resources. Network connectivity will be established using Cloud Interconnect and Cloud Router.
The diagram above shows network connectivity between the Yandex BareMetal segment resources and remote on-prem resources on the customer's site connected to Yandex Cloud via Cloud Interconnect.
To establish network connectivity between these resources and the customer's VPC network, you need to add the relevant VPC subnet IP prefixes to the routing instance. For more on configuring this type of network connectivity, see the relevant documentation.
Note
It is assumed that the connectivity between on-prem and the VPC network via Cloud Interconnect has already been established and is operational.
To set up network connectivity between BareMetal private subnets and on-prem using Cloud Interconnect, do the following:
Create a cloud infrastructure
Create the Yandex Cloud infrastructure you will use to set up network connectivity.
To configure Cloud Interconnect in BareMetal, you will need a private routable subnet and a VRF segment in BareMetal, a cloud network with one or more Virtual Private Cloud subnets, as well as a routing instance with one or more announced prefixes of VPC private subnets.
To check network connectivity, you will need a BareMetal server and a Compute Cloud VM.
Create a VRF segment and a BareMetal private subnet
Create a virtual network segment (VRF) and a private subnet in the
ru-central1-m3 server pool:
- In the management console, select the folder where you are going to create your infrastructure.
- In the list of services, select BareMetal.
- Create a virtual routing and forwarding segment:
- In the left-hand panel, select VRF and click Create VRF.
- In the Name field, name your VRF segment:
my-vrf.
- Click Create VRF.
- Create a private subnet:
- In the left-hand panel, select Private subnets and click Create subnet.
- In the Pool field, select the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
- In the Name field, enter a name for the subnet:
subnet-m3.
- Enable IP addressing and routing.
- In the Virtual network segment (VRF) field, select the previously created segment,
my-vrf.
- In the CIDR field, specify
192.168.1.0/24.
- In the Default gateway field, keep the default value,
192.168.1.1.
- Enable the Assigning IP addresses via DHCP option and in the IP address range field that appears, leave the default values,
192.168.1.1-
192.168.1.254.
- Click Create subnet.
Lease a BareMetal server
-
In the management console, select the folder where you are deploying your infrastructure.
-
In the list of services, select BareMetal and click Lease server.
-
Under Configuration, click the
Poolfilter and select the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
-
Under Configuration, select the appropriate server configuration.
-
(Optional) Under Disk, configure disk partitioning:
-
Click Configure disk layout.
-
Specify the partitioning parameters. To create a new partition, click Add partition.
To build RAID arrays and configure disk partitions yourself, click Remove RAID.
-
Click Save.
-
-
Under Image, select an image, e.g.,
Ubuntu 24.04.
-
In the Lease duration field, select a lease period:
1 day,
1 month,
3 months,
6 months, or
1 year.
When this period expires, server lease will be automatically renewed for the same period. You cannot terminate the lease during the specified lease period, but you can refuse to extend the server lease further.
-
Under Network settings:
- In the Private subnet field, select
subnet-m3you created earlier.
- In the Public address field, select
No address.
- In the Private subnet field, select
-
Under Access:
-
In the Password field, select one of the following options to create a root password:
-
To generate a new root password, select
New passwordand click Generate.
Warning
This option requires you to maintain password security. Save the password you generated in a secure location. Yandex Cloud does not store it, and you will not be able to retrieve it once the server is deployed.
-
To use the root password saved in a Yandex Lockbox secret, select
Lockbox secret.
In the Name, Version, and Key fields, select the secret containing your password, its version, and its key, respectively.
If you do not have a Yandex Lockbox secret, click Create to create it.
Choose the
Customsecret type to specify a custom password or
Generatedto generate password automatically.
-
-
In the Public SSH key field, select the SSH key saved in your organization user profile.
If your profile has no SSH keys or you need to add a new one:
- Click Add key.
- Specify the SSH key name.
- Upload your public key file or paste its contents in the field below. You will need to create your own SSH key pair to establish a secure server connection.
- Click Add.
The system will add the SSH key to your organization user profile.
If, due to restrictions, you cannot add SSH keys to your organization profile, the system will save the new public SSH key to your BareMetal server’s user profile.
-
-
Under Server information, in the Name field, enter the server name:
server-m3.
-
Click Lease server.
Note
Server setup and OS installation may take up to 45 minutes. The server will have the
Provisioning status during this time. After OS installation is complete, the server status will change to
Ready.
Create a routing instance
To set up network connectivity between BareMetal subnets and on-prem subnets, you need to create a
Routing Instance resource. To create a
Routing Instance, contact support.
If your folder already has Cloud Interconnect network connectivity (VPC-to-On-Prem) configured, you can either use the existing
Routing Instance or request a new additional
Routing Instance to be created for standalone network connectivity.
Make sure you have a routing instance in your folder
-
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI installed yet, install and initialize it.
By default, the CLI uses the folder specified when creating the profile. To change the default folder, use the
yc config set folder-id <folder_ID>command. You can also set a different folder for any specific command using the
--folder-nameor
--folder-idparameter.
-
Make sure you have a routing instance in your default folder:CLI
Run this command:
yc cloudrouter routing-instance list
If your folder already contains a routing instance, the command will output something like this:
+----------------------+-------------------------------------------+--------+-----------------------+ | ID | NAME | STATUS | PRIVATE CONNECTION ID | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------+--------+-----------------------+ | cf35oot8f0eu******** | ajeol2afu1js********-enpcfncr6uld******** | ACTIVE | cf395uf8dg7h******** | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------+--------+-----------------------+
-
If you already have a routing instance, you may skip the next step and proceed to creating a private connection.
If you do not have a routing instance or you want to build additional dedicated network connectivity, request a new routing instance.
Request a new routing instance
Contact support to create a routing instance in your folder.
Fill out your request as follows:
Subject: [CIC for BareMetal] Creating a routing instance.
Request text:
Please create a routing instance in the specified cloud folder with the following parameters:
folder_id: <folder_ID>
vpc:
vpc_net_id: <network_ID>
vpc_subnets:
ru-central1-a: [CIDR_a1, CIDR_a2, ..., CIDR_an]
ru-central1-b: [CIDR_b1, CIDR_b2, ..., CIDR_bn]
ru-central1-d: [CIDR_d1, CIDR_d2, ..., CIDR_dn]
Where:
-
folder_id: Folder ID.
-
vpc_net_id: Cloud network ID.
-
vpc_subnets: List of announced address prefixes for each availability zone. For example, for the VPC subnet you created earlier, you will specify
ru-central1-b: [192.168.11.0/24].
You may announce aggregated address prefixes.
Note
It may take up to 24 hours for the support to create a routing instance. With that done, you will be able to get the ID of the new routing instance by running the
yc cloudrouter routing-instance list Yandex Cloud CLI command.
Create a private connection
Once the routing instance has been created in your folder, create a private Cloud Interconnect connection in BareMetal:
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to create your private connection.
-
In the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the left-hand panel, select VRF and then select the virtual network segment you need.
-
Under Private connection to cloud networks, click Configure connection, and in the window that opens:
-
In the Setup method field, select
Enter IDand paste the
Routing Instanceprivate connection ID to the Connection ID field.
You can also select the
Choose from folderoption. In this case, select the
Routing Instanceyou need from the list that opens.
As a result, you will see the CIDR blocks of Virtual Private Cloud subnets that will be advertised over Cloud Interconnect.
Warning
To successfully configure network connectivity between BareMetal subnets and on-premise or VPC subnets, their CIDR address ranges must not match or overlap.
-
To create a private connection for the specified CIDR subnets, click Save.
-
As a result, the VRF information page will display the newly created connection ID and its status under Private connection to cloud networks.
Note
Setting up a private connection may take up to two business days. During this period, the connection status will display as
Creating. Once the connection is created, its status will change to
Ready.
Private cloud netweork connections may show one of the following statuses:
CREATING: Connection creation in progress.
READY: Connection is up and ready to use.
ERROR: Connection failure. Contact support.
DELETING: Connection deletion in progress.
UPDATING: Connection settings update in progress.
Test network connectivity
As soon as the status of the new private connection changes to
Ready, network connectivity between the BareMetal and VPC subnets will be established, and you can start checking it.
A network connectivity check assumes that:
- The process of setting up a private connection to cloud networks has been successfully completed (the connection status is
Ready).
- The local firewall on the BareMetal server allows ICMP traffic.
- The routing table in the BareMetal server OS contains a route to the CIRD of the subnet the VM resides in.
- The security group assigned to the VM network interface allows ICMP traffic.
Test network connectivity from the private BareMetal subnet to the on-prem resources
-
In the management console, select the folder where you created the infrastructure.
-
In the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
Next to
server-m3, click and select KVM console.
The KVM console terminal window will open, showing a login prompt:
server-m3 login:
If you do not see this prompt, try restarting the server.
-
In the KVM console terminal, specify
rootfor the username and press ENTER.
-
Paste the password generated when leasing the server in the password input line and press ENTER. Note that when typing or pasting a password in Linux, the characters you enter will not appear on the screen.
Tip
To paste clipboard text to the KVM console, use the Paste text here field in the upper right corner.
Result:
Welcome to Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS (GNU/Linux 6.8.0-53-generic x86_64) ... root@server-m3:~# _
If you did not save the server administrator password, you can create a new password following this guide or reinstall the server OS.
-
In the KVM console terminal, run the
pingcommand to make sure you can access
sample-vmby its internal IP address:
ping <VM_internal_IP_address> -c 5
You can find the VM internal IP address in the management console under Network interface on the VM information page.
Result:
PING 192.168.11.2 (192.168.11.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.11.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=3.90 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.11.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.235 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.11.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.222 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.11.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.231 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.11.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.235 ms --- 192.168.11.2 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4086ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.222/0.964/3.899/1.467 ms
Network connectivity between the BareMetal server and the VM has been established with zero packet loss.
Test network connectivity from the on-prem resource to the private BareMetal subnet
-
Connect to the virtual machine over SSH.
-
In the terminal, run the
pingcommand to make sure you can access
server-m3by its private IP address:
ping <server_private_IP_address> -c 5
You can find the private IP address of the BareMetal server in the management console under Network settings on the server information page.
Result:
PING 192.168.1.3 (192.168.1.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.215 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.262 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.223 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.1.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.208 ms --- 192.168.1.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4106ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.208/0.235/0.271/0.025 ms
Network connectivity between the VM and the BareMetal server has been established with zero packet loss.
How to delete the resources you created
To stop paying for the resources you created:
-
Delete the VM.
-
You cannot delete a BareMetal server. Instead, cancel the server lease renewal.
-
Delete the private connection if you no longer need it:Management console
- In the management console, select the folder where you created the infrastructure.
- In the list of services, select BareMetal.
- In the left-hand panel, click VRF and select
my-vrf.
- Under Private connection to cloud networks, click and select Disable connection.
- In the window that opens, confirm the deletion.
The connection status will change to
Deleting. Once all links are deleted, the connection will disappear from the list.