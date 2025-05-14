Delivering USB devices to a BareMetal server or Compute Cloud virtual machine
- Getting started
- Configure a cloud network
- Create a virtual machine for a VPN server
- Create a private BareMetal subnet
- Lease a BareMetal server
- Configure VPN
- Configure USB over IP
- Test the solution
- How to delete the resources you created
In this tutorial, you will configure delivering USB devices to a Yandex BareMetal server via a VPN connection over a public internet segment. You will do it using the USB over IP technology and freely distributed software that comes with Linux distributions.
Note
In a similar way, you can deliver USB devices to a Yandex Compute Cloud virtual machine.
USB over IP allows you to transfer data from USB devices over a network (local or internet) as if they were directly connected to the client computer. This is particularly important in situations where it is difficult or impossible to physically connect USB devices to the computer.
With USB over IP:
- You can deliver USB devices to cloud services, and Compute Cloud virtual machines or BareMetal servers can act as clients for remote USB devices.
- You can connect remote printers, scanners, cameras, hardware tokens, flash drives, and other USB peripherals to VMs and servers.
- To deliver USB devices, you can use both specialized integrated system platforms and freely distributed software.
- You can place keys, tokens, and smart cards delivered to servers and VMs within a controlled perimeter with limited access.
- Connections to remote USB devices can be restricted with the help of standard network security tools.
Warning
The USB over IP technology requires a highly reliable network for write operations to a remote USB device. In addition, this technology is not suitable for connecting USB devices that require high data transfer rates.
Solution diagram:
-
Remote site USB client is a Windows or Linux-based virtual machine or physical server. In this tutorial, we are going to use as a client a physical server running Linux Ubuntu 24.04 LTS leased from Yandex BareMetal.
-
Remote site USB server is a Linux-based device with a connection to a local network and VPN access (if the USB device data is delivered via the internet). USB devices will be physically inserted into the USB ports of the USB server. For a server, you can use microcomputers, e.g., Raspberry Pi. In this tutorial, we will use as a server a computer running Linux Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with several USB ports.
-
Software. In this tutorial, USB devices will be delivered to the client via
usbipwith the help of the standard set of system utilities and core modules from the
linux-toolspackage.
-
Connected USB equipment:
- USB data drive
- USB token
-
Network delivery method. Remote USB devices will be delivered via a VPN connection over a public internet segment using WireGuard.
The proposed WireGuard-based arrangement is for demonstration purposes only; you can use any other technology to connect your remote servers.
To deliver USB devices to a BareMetal server using USB over IP:
- Get your cloud ready.
- Configure a cloud network.
- Create a virtual machine for a VPN server.
- Create a private BareMetal subnet.
- Lease a BareMetal server.
- Configure VPN.
- Configure USB over IP.
- Test the solution.
If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.
Getting started
Sign up in Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:
- Navigate to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or register a new account.
- On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVEstatus. If you do not have a billing account, create one and link a cloud to it.
If you have an active billing account, you can navigate to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure to operate in.
Learn more about clouds and folders.
Required paid resources
The cost of the proposed solution includes:
- Fee for using the VM public IP address (see Yandex Virtual Private Cloud pricing).
- Fee for VM computing resources and disks (see Yandex Compute Cloud pricing).
- BareMetal server lease fee (see Yandex BareMetal pricing).
Configure a cloud network
Create a cloud network and subnet
Create a cloud network and subnet to connect the Compute Cloud VM (VPN server) to.
-
In the management console, select the folder you are going to create your cloud infrastructure in.
-
In the list of services, select Virtual Private Cloud.
-
Create a cloud network:
- At the top right, click Create network.
- In the Name field, specify
sample-network.
- In the Advanced field, disable the Create subnets option.
- Click Create network.
-
Create a subnet:
- In the left-hand panel, select Subnets.
- At the top right, click Create subnet.
- In the Name field, specify
subnet-ru-central1-b.
- In the Zone field, select the
ru-central1-bavailability zone.
- In the Network field, select
sample-network.
- In the CIDR field, specify
192.168.11.0/24.
- Click Create subnet.
Create a security group
Create a security group named
vpn-sg for your VM (VPN server).
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your cloud infrastructure in.
-
In the list of services, select Virtual Private Cloud.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Security groups and click Create security group.
-
In the Name field, enter
vpn-sg.
-
In the Network field, select
sample-network, which you created earlier.
-
Under Rules, create the following traffic management rules:
Traffic
direction
Description Port range Protocol Source /
Destination name
CIDR blocks /
Security group
Ingress
ssh
22
TCP
CIDR
0.0.0.0/0
Ingress
vpn
63665
UDP
CIDR
0.0.0.0/0
Outbound
any
All
Any
CIDR
0.0.0.0/0
-
Click Create.
Create a virtual machine for a VPN server
-
In the management console, select the folder to create the infrastructure in.
-
In the list of services, select Compute Cloud.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Virtual machines and click Create virtual machine.
-
Under Boot disk image, select the Ubuntu 24.04 image.
-
Under Location, select the
ru-central1-bavailability zone.
-
Under Network settings:
- In the Subnet field, select
subnet-ru-central1-b, which you created earlier.
- In the Public IP address field, select
Auto.
- In the Security groups field, select the
vpn-sgsecurity group you created earlier.
- In the Subnet field, select
-
Under Access, select SSH key and specify the VM access credentials:
- In the Login field, specify the username:
yc-user.
-
In the SSH key field, select the SSH key saved in your organization user profile.
If there are no saved SSH keys in your profile, or you want to add a new key:
- Click Add key.
- Enter a name for the SSH key.
- Upload or paste the contents of the public key file. You need to create a key pair for the SSH connection to a VM yourself.
- Click Add.
The SSH key will be added to your organization user profile.
If users cannot add SSH keys to their profiles in the organization, the added public SSH key will only be saved to the user profile of the VM being created.
- In the Login field, specify the username:
-
Under General information, specify the VM name:
wireguard-vpn-server.
-
Click Create VM.
Tip
To keep the VPN connection alive if you stop and restart your VPN server, make the VPN server's IP address static.
Create a private BareMetal subnet
- In the management console, select the folder to create your cloud infrastructure in.
- In the list of services, select BareMetal.
- In the left-hand panel, select Private subnets and click Create subnet.
- In the Pool field, select the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
- In the Name field, enter a name for the subnet:
subnet-m3.
- Without enabling the IP addressing and routing option, click Create subnet.
Lease a BareMetal server
-
In the management console, select the folder to create your cloud infrastructure in.
-
In the list of services, select BareMetal and click Lease server.
-
In the Pool field, select the
ru-central1-m3server pool.
-
Under Configuration, select the appropriate server configuration.
-
(Optionally) Under Disk, configure disk partitioning:
-
Click Configure disk layout.
-
Specify the partitioning parameters. To create a new partition, click Add partition.
Note
To build RAID arrays and configure disk partitions yourself, click Remove RAID.
-
Click Save.
-
-
Under Image, select the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS image.
-
Under Lease conditions, select the desired server lease period.
When this period expires, server lease will be automatically renewed for the same period. You cannot terminate the lease during the specified lease period, but you can refuse to extend the server lease further.
-
Under Network settings:
- In the Private subnet field, select
subnet-m3, which you created earlier.
- In the Public address field, select
Automatic.
- In the Private subnet field, select
-
Under Access:
-
In the Password field, use one of these options to create a password for the root user:
-
To generate a password for the root users, select
New passwordand click Generate.
Warning
This option assumes that the user is responsible for password security. Save the password in a safe place. Yandex Cloud does not store this password, and you will not be able to view it once you lease the server.
-
To use the root user password saved in a Yandex Lockbox secret, select
Lockbox secret.
In the Name, Version, and Key fields, select the secret, its version, and the key your password is saved in, respectively.
If you do not have a Yandex Lockbox secret, click Create to create it.
This option allows you either to set your own password (the
Customsecret type) or to use an automatically generated one (the
Generatedsecret type).
-
-
In the Public SSH key field, select the SSH key saved in your organization user profile.
If there are no SSH keys in your profile, or you want to add a new key:
- Click Add key.
- Enter a name for the SSH key.
- Upload or paste the contents of the public key file. You need to create a key pair for the SSH connection to a server yourself.
- Click Add.
The system will add the SSH key to your organization user profile.
If adding SSH keys by users to their profiles is disabled in the organization, the public SSH key will be saved only to the new BareMetal server's user profile.
-
-
Under Server information in the Name field, enter a name for the server:
my-usbip-client.
-
Click Lease server.
Note
Getting the server ready and installing an operating system on it may take up to 45 minutes. The server will have the
Provisioning status during this time. After OS installation is complete, the server status will change to
Ready.
Configure VPN
To set up delivering USB devices to a BareMetal server from a remote site computer, establish a VPN connection consisting of a VPN server deployed on a Compute Cloud virtual machine and two VPN clients: one on the BareMetal server and one on the remote site computer.
In this tutorial, you will use the WireGuard open source solution to set up a VPN connection. However, you can set up your VPN connection using other tools.
Note
On the server side, you should have port
TCP 3240 open with traffic to it allowed by the VPN connection.
Configure a VPN server
-
Connect over SSH to the
wireguard-vpn-servervirtual machine you created earlier.
-
Install WireGuard and the required dependencies:
sudo apt update && sudo apt install wireguard resolvconf
-
Enable IP forwarding in the Linux kernel settings:
-
Open the
sysctl.confconfiguration file:
sudo nano /etc/sysctl.conf
-
Add this line to end of the
sysctl.conffile:
net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1
-
Apply the new kernel settings:
sudo sysctl -p
-
-
Generate VPN traffic encryption keys:
wg genkey | sudo tee server_private.key | wg pubkey | sudo tee server_public.key > /dev/null wg genkey | sudo tee bms_private.key | wg pubkey | sudo tee bms_public.key > /dev/null wg genkey | sudo tee remote_private.key | wg pubkey | sudo tee remote_public.key > /dev/null
These six files were created in the current directory:
server_private.key: Contains the private encryption key of the VPN server.
server_private.key: Contains the public encryption key of the VPN server.
bms_private.key: Contains the private encryption key of the VPN client (BareMetal server).
bms_public.key: Contains the public encryption key of the VPN client (BareMetal server).
remote_private.key: Contains the private encryption key of the remote site VPN client.
remote_public.key: Contains the public encryption key of the remote site VPN client.
Save all the encryption keys: you will need them to create WireGuard configuration files on the relevant machines.
-
-
Create a configuration file of the WireGuard VPN server:
-
Open the configuration file:
sudo nano /etc/wireguard/wg0.conf
-
Add the following configuration to the file using the contents of the encryption keys you got in the previous step:
[Interface] Address = 192.168.100.1/24 ListenPort = 63665 PrivateKey = <server_private.key_file_contents> [Peer] PublicKey = <bms_public.key_file_contents> AllowedIPs = 192.168.100.2/32 [Peer] PublicKey = <remote_public.key_file_contents> AllowedIPs = 192.168.100.3/32
-
-
Run WireGuard:
sudo wg-quick up wg0
Result:
[#] ip link add wg0 type wireguard [#] wg setconf wg0 /dev/fd/63 [#] ip -4 address add 192.168.100.1/24 dev wg0 [#] ip link set mtu 1420 up dev wg0
To stop WireGuard, run this command:
sudo wg-quick down wg0.
Note
To activate WireGuard autostarting, run this command:
sudo systemctl start wg-quick@wg0 && sudo systemctl enable wg-quick@wg0
Configure VPN clients
-
Connect via SSH to the BareMetal server named
my-usbip-clientyou leased earlier.
-
Install WireGuard and the required dependencies:
sudo apt update && sudo apt install wireguard resolvconf
-
Enable IP forwarding in the Linux kernel settings:
-
Open the
sysctl.confconfiguration file:
sudo nano /etc/sysctl.conf
-
Add this line to end of the
sysctl.conffile:
net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1
-
Apply the new kernel settings:
sudo sysctl -p
-
-
Create a configuration file of the WireGuard VPN client:
-
Open the configuration file:
sudo nano /etc/wireguard/wg0.conf
-
Add the following configuration to the file:
[Interface] PrivateKey = <bms_private.key_file_contents> Address = 192.168.100.2/32 [Peer] PublicKey = <server_public.key_file_contents> Endpoint = <VM_public_IP_address>:63665 AllowedIPs = 192.168.100.0/24 PersistentKeepalive = 15
Where:
PrivateKey: Contents of the
bms_private.keyfile created when setting up the VPN server and containing the private encryption key of that VPN client.
PublicKey: Contents of the
server_public.keyfile created when setting up the VPN server and containing the public encryption key of the VPN server.
<VM_public_IP_address>: Public IP address of the virtual machine with the deployed VPN server. You can look up the VM's public IP address in the management console: see the Network section's Public IPv4 address field on the VM information page.
-
-
-
Run WireGuard:
sudo wg-quick up wg0
Result:
[#] ip link add wg0 type wireguard [#] wg setconf wg0 /dev/fd/63 [#] ip -4 address add 192.168.100.2/32 dev wg0 [#] ip link set mtu 1420 up dev wg0 [#] ip -4 route add 192.168.100.0/24 dev wg0
-
Similarly, configure the WireGuard VPN client on the remote site computer; in the
PrivateKeyfield of the
wg0.confWireGuard configuration file, specify the contents of the
remote_private.keyfile created when configuring the VPN server with the private encryption key of the remote site VPN client.
Test the VPN connection
At this point, the VPN connection has been established. To test it:
-
Connect over SSH to the BareMetal server named
my-usbip-clientand run this command:
ping 192.168.100.3 -c 5
Result:
PING 192.168.100.3 (192.168.100.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.100.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=63 time=29.9 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=63 time=30.9 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=63 time=35.5 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=63 time=30.5 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=63 time=28.2 ms --- 192.168.100.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4005ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 28.249/30.987/35.453/2.405 ms
Network connectivity between the VPN clients has been established with zero packet loss.
-
Run this command in the remote site computer's terminal:
ping 192.168.100.2 -c 5
Result:
PING 192.168.100.2 (192.168.100.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.100.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=63 time=30.2 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=63 time=28.4 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=63 time=31.6 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=63 time=27.4 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.100.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=63 time=27.6 ms --- 192.168.100.2 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4007ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 27.381/29.041/31.600/1.608 ms
Network connectivity between the VPN clients has been established with zero packet loss.
Configure USB over IP
The USB device will be delivered to the BareMetal server via
usbip.
Configure a usbip server
The usbip server's role will be played by a remote site computer equipped with several USB ports. In this computer's terminal:
-
Install additional packages required for
usbip:
sudo apt install linux-tools-`uname -r`
-
Load the kernel modules required for
usbip:
sudo modprobe usbip-core sudo modprobe usbip-host sudo modprobe vhci-hcd
Where:
usbip-core: Main server part component.
usbip-host: Component responsible for USB device management.
vhci-hcd: Component responsible for exporting USB devices.
Note
To set these modules up to load automatically at system startup, open the
/etc/modules-load.d/modules.conffile in any text editor and add these lines to it:
usbip-core usbip-host vhci-hcd
-
-
Insert USB devices into the computer ports.
In this tutorial, we will use a USB flash drive and a YubiKey USB device as an example.
-
Request a list of USB devices available for publishing:
sudo usbip list -l
Result:
- busid 1-1.2 (0951:1666) Kingston Technology : DataTraveler 100 G3/G4/SE9 G2/50 (0951:1666) - busid 1-1.3 (058f:a001) Alcor Micro Corp. : unknown product (058f:a001) - busid 1-1.4 (0cf3:3005) Qualcomm Atheros Communications : AR3011 Bluetooth (0cf3:3005) - busid 1-1.5 (1050:0407) Yubico.com : Yubikey 4/5 OTP+U2F+CCID (1050:0407) - busid 2-1.1 (0458:6001) KYE Systems Corp. (Mouse Systems) : GF3000F Ethernet Adapter (0458:6001)
-
Publish devices with
busid 1-1.2and
busid 1-1.5:
sudo usbip bind -b 1-1.2 sudo usbip bind -b 1-1.5
Result:
usbip: info: bind device on busid 1-1.2: complete usbip: info: bind device on busid 1-1.5: complete
-
Run the
usbipddaemon:
sudo usbipd -4 -D
At this point, the selected USB devices are published and available for import over the network on the usbip client side.
Configure the usbip client
The role of the usbip client will be played by the BareMetal server named
my-usbip-client.
-
Connect over SSH to the BareMetal server named
my-usbip-client.
-
Install additional packages required for
usbip:
sudo apt install linux-tools-`uname -r`
Note
If using a Yandex Compute Cloud virtual machine as a usbip client, you should additionally install the
linux-image-extra-virtualpackage:
sudo apt install linux-image-extra-virtual
-
Load the kernel modules required for
usbip:
sudo modprobe usbip-core sudo modprobe usbip-host sudo modprobe vhci-hcd
Where:
usbip-core: Main server part component.
usbip-host: Component responsible for USB device management.
vhci-hcd: Component responsible for exporting USB devices.
-
-
Request a list of USB devices available for import from the usbip server:
usbip list -r 192.168.100.3
Result:
Exportable USB devices ====================== - 192.168.100.3 1-1.5: Yubico.com : Yubikey 4/5 OTP+U2F+CCID (1050:0407) : /sys/devices/platform/vhci_hcd.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.5 : (Defined at Interface level) (00/00/00) 1-1.2: Kingston Technology : DataTraveler 100 G3/G4/SE9 G2/50 (0951:1666) : /sys/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1a.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2 : (Defined at Interface level) (00/00/00)
-
Import devices from the usbip client:
usbip attach -r 192.168.100.3 -b 1-1.2 usbip attach -r 192.168.100.3 -b 1-1.5
At this point, the selected USB devices have been imported over the network to the BareMetal server.
Test the solution
To test the connection to your remote USB devices, connect over SSH to the BareMetal server
my-usbip-client and perform these test actions in the terminal:
-
Run this command to view the
dmesglog:
dmesg
Result:Flash driveYubiKey device
... [522540.280156] vhci_hcd vhci_hcd.0: pdev(0) rhport(0) sockfd(3) [522540.280165] vhci_hcd vhci_hcd.0: devid(65539) speed(3) speed_str(high-speed) [522540.280177] vhci_hcd vhci_hcd.0: Device attached [522540.500110] usb 3-1: new high-speed USB device number 2 using vhci_hcd [522540.618122] usb 3-1: SetAddress Request (2) to port 0 [522540.671557] usb 3-1: New USB device found, idVendor=0951, idProduct=1666, bcdDevice= 0.01 [522540.671571] usb 3-1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 [522540.671577] usb 3-1: Product: DataTraveler 3.0 [522540.671581] usb 3-1: Manufacturer: Kingston [522540.671585] usb 3-1: SerialNumber: D067E5162216F1B14605943F [522540.690082] usb-storage 3-1:1.0: USB Mass Storage device detected [522540.690801] scsi host7: usb-storage 3-1:1.0 [522540.691020] usbcore: registered new interface driver usb-storage [522540.694262] usbcore: registered new interface driver uas [522541.728481] scsi 7:0:0:0: Direct-Access Kingston DataTraveler 3.0 PQ: 0 ANSI: 6 [522541.729122] sd 7:0:0:0: Attached scsi generic sg2 type 0 [522541.763235] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdc] 15109516 512-byte logical blocks: (7.74 GB/7.20 GiB) [522541.775808] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdc] Write Protect is off [522541.775829] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdc] Mode Sense: 4f 00 00 00 [522541.788402] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdc] Write cache: disabled, read cache: enabled, doesn't support DPO or FUA [522541.890019] sdc: sdc1 [522541.890454] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdc] Attached SCSI removable disk ...
A
KingstonUSB device, which is a block flash drive, was mounted and made available for remote access on the server side. The device was recognized as
/dev/sdc.
... [1039400.471187] vhci_hcd vhci_hcd.0: pdev(0) rhport(1) sockfd(3) [1039400.471211] vhci_hcd vhci_hcd.0: devid(65540) speed(2) speed_str(full-speed) [1039400.471223] vhci_hcd vhci_hcd.0: Device attached [1039400.640976] vhci_hcd: vhci_device speed not set [1039400.697969] usb 3-2: new full-speed USB device number 4 using vhci_hcd [1039400.763979] vhci_hcd: vhci_device speed not set [1039400.820985] usb 3-2: SetAddress Request (4) to port 1 [1039400.872797] usb 3-2: New USB device found, idVendor=1050, idProduct=0407, bcdDevice= 5.43 [1039400.872812] usb 3-2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [1039400.872818] usb 3-2: Product: YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID [1039400.872822] usb 3-2: Manufacturer: Yubico [1039400.894510] input: Yubico YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID as /devices/platform/vhci_hcd.0/usb3/3-2/3-2:1.0/0003:1050:0407.0003/input/input7 [1039400.977251] hid-generic 0003:1050:0407.0003: input,hidraw2: USB HID v1.10 Keyboard [Yubico YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID] on usb-vhci_hcd.0-2/input0 [1039400.987196] hid-generic 0003:1050:0407.0004: hiddev0,hidraw3: USB HID v1.10 Device [Yubico YubiKey OTP+FIDO+CCID] on usb-vhci_hcd.0-2/input1 ...
A
YubicoUSB device was mounted and made available for remote access on the server side.
-
Make sure you have access to data on remote USB devices:Flash driveYubiKey device
-
Get information about the block devices of the BareMetal server:
lsblk /dev/sdc
Result:
NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINTS ... sdc 8:32 1 7.2G 0 disk └─sdc1 8:33 1 7.2G 0 part
-
Mount the
/dev/sdc1flash drive partition to the
/mnt/sdc1directory:
mkdir -p /mnt/sdc1 mount /dev/sdc1 /mnt/sdc1
-
View the list of mounted devices and disk space available for writing:
df -h
Result:
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on ... /dev/sdc1 7.2G 16K 7.2G 1% /mnt/sdc1
-
Copy the WireGuard configuration file to the remote USB drive:
cp -r /etc/wireguard /mnt/sdc1
-
View the list of files on the remote USB drive:
ls -la /mnt/sdc1/wireguard/
Result:
total 48 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 16384 Apr 20 19:46 . drwxr-xr-x 4 root root 16384 Jan 1 1970 .. -rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 247 Apr 20 19:46 wg0.conf
Verification completed: your file has been successfully copied to the remote USB drive.
-
Install the utilities required to work with the YubiKey hardware token:
apt install yubico-piv-tool
-
Run a Yubico hardware status query:
yubico-piv-tool -a status
Result:
Version: 5.4.3 Serial Number: ******** CHUID: No data available CCC: No data available Slot 9c: Algorithm: RSA2048 Subject DN: CN=5-ay-yubi Issuer DN: CN=ChangeMe Fingerprint: 15e4ec25******************************************************** Not Before: Feb 19 08:29:13 2025 GMT Not After: Feb 16 08:29:13 2035 GMT PIN tries left: 3
-
Get the client's public certificate from the Yubico hardware token storage by specifying in the
-sparameter the
Slotfield value from the previous command's output:
yubico-piv-tool -a read-cert -s 9c
Result:
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIDUjCCA******************************************************* **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** **************************************************************** ***************************************t7Ts9P8CTUsyw= -----END CERTIFICATE-----
Verification completed: Yubico hardware returns the correct status; the certificate data from token storage can be read without errors.
-
How to delete the resources you created
To stop paying for the resources you created: