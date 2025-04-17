Yandex Audit Trails event reference
Written by
Updated at April 17, 2025
Audit Trails supports tracking control plane events for Yandex BareMetal. For more information, see Management event audit log.
The general format of the
event_type field value is as follows:
yandex.cloud.audit.baremetal.<event_name>
|Event name
|Description
|
BatchCreateServer
|Leasing several BareMetal servers at the same time
|
CreateExternalConnection
|Creating a private connection to subnets in a VPC or on-prem infrastructure
|
CreatePrivateSubnet
|Creating a private subnet
|
CreateServer
|Leasing a BareMetal server
|
CreateVRF
|Creating a virtual network segment (VRF)
|
DeleteExternalConnection
|Deleting a private connection to subnets in a VPC or on-prem infrastructure
|
DeletePrivateSubnet
|Deleting a private subnet
|
DeleteVRF
|Deleting a virtual network segment (VRF)
|
PowerOffServer
|Powering off a BareMetal server
|
PowerOnServer
|Powering on a BareMetal server
|
RebootServer
|Restarting a BareMetal server
|
RegisterServerBackupAgent
|Registering a Yandex Cloud Backup agent on a BareMetal server
|
ReinstallServer
|Reinstalling a BareMetal server OS
|
StartServerProlongation
|Enabling auto-renewal of BareMetal server lease
|
StopServerProlongation
|Disabling auto-renewal of BareMetal server lease
|
UpdatePrivateSubnet
|Updating a private subnet
|
UpdateServer
|Updating a BareMetal server
|
UpdateVRF
|Updating a virtual network segment (VRF)