FAQ about BareMetal

Updated at March 7, 2025

What should I do if the server KVM console does not respond to actions taken via the management console?

Reboot the WMS:

  1. In the management console, select BareMetal and the relevant server.
  2. In the left-hand menu, select KVM console.
  3. In the console window, click Reset WMS.

If rebooting the WMS did not help, contact support.

What should I do if there is a disk failure on the server?

If there is a disk failure on the server, contact support and request a replacement. If the defective disk was a part of a RAID array, you need to add a new disk to this array.

For more information, see the disk replacement guide.

