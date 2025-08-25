OS images
An image is a complete copy of the file system structure and data on a disk. Images are ideal for providing software, including OS distributions and other software products.
In Yandex BareMetal, you install each server OS from an image. These images fall into the following categories:
Marketplace images
Marketplace images are public, preconfigured OS images available in a catalog for all BareMetal users to install on their BareMetal servers. Currently, the following Marketplace images for OS installation are available:
- Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Debian 10
- Debian 11
- CentOS 7
Marketplace images include all hardware drivers and system settings required for the OS to run properly on a BareMetal server.
When you install a server OS from a Marketplace image, it is always installed and booted in Legacy mode.
When installing a server OS from a Marketplace image, you can select the image you need directly in the management console interface. Alternatively, you can specify the image ID or name if you are using the Yandex Cloud CLI or API.
Custom images
Custom images are OS or software product images that users upload on their own into BareMetal. With custom images, you can install a Linux or Windows OS as well as software such as VMware ESXi, OPNsense, etc.
Custom images must be uploaded to BareMetal in ISO format.
When installing an OS from a custom image, you can select the boot mode,
Legacy or
UEFI, and, optionally, create RAIDs on the server drives using the built-in RAID controllers on its motherboard, provided the OS or software supports this feature.
To install an OS from a custom image, employ the server KVM console to mount the custom image on the server's virtual CD drive, then boot from it as follows:
-
Click the CD icon or select Media → Virtual Media Wizard... in the top menu of the KVM console window. In the window that opens:
- In the CD/DVD Media1 section, click Browse and select the previously uploaded custom OS image in the
user-isodirectory.
- Click Connect CD/DVD.
- Check the Status section for the Virtual CD 1 device to make sure the Connected To field now gives the path to the image you selected, and click Close.
-
To boot the server up from the selected custom image, click Reboot to cdrom in the top-right corner of the KVM console.
The server will restart and boot from the virtual CD drive.