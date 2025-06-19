Analysis of BareMetal server disk status
If you encounter disk read/write errors, disk or RAID array failures while using a BareMetal server, you can run server diagnostics to identify the source of the problem and generate a report for support.
Information on disk errors is analyzed using the SMART technology for disk self-diagnostics and the HW Watcher utility to collect and process data and generate a report. You can only use
HW Watcher on Linux servers.
Information on server disk status is saved in the report’s
drive directory, and reports for each of the server’s disks are saved in separate files. A report on the disk’s SMART attribute values is formatted as a table:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAGS VALUE WORST THRESH FAIL RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate POSR-- 083 063 044 - 203094696
3 Spin_Up_Time PO---- 093 093 000 - 0
4 Start_Stop_Count -O--CK 100 100 020 - 224
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct PO--CK 100 100 036 - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate POSR-- 084 060 030 - 293695131
9 Power_On_Hours -O--CK 074 011 000 - 23513
10 Spin_Retry_Count PO--C- 100 100 097 - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count -O--CK 100 100 020 - 225
184 End-to-End_Error -O--CK 100 100 099 - 0
187 Reported_Uncorrect -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
188 Command_Timeout -O--CK 100 099 000 - 65537
189 High_Fly_Writes -O-RCK 093 093 000 - 7
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel -O---K 068 051 045 - 32 (Min/Max 31/32)
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 187
193 Load_Cycle_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 1816
194 Temperature_Celsius -O---K 032 049 000 - 32 (0 18 0 0 0)
195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered -O-RC- 023 003 000 - 203094696
197 Current_Pending_Sector -O--C- 100 100 000 - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable ----C- 100 100 000 - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count -OSRCK 200 200 000 - 0
Where:
-
ID#: Attribute ID.
-
ATTRIBUTE_NAME: Attribute name.
Raw_Read_Error_Rate: Frequency of errors caused by the disk’s hardware when reading data.
Spin_Up_Time: Disk spin-up time from an idle state to an operational speed. It increases as the disk’s mechanical parts wear out or may indicate problems with the disk’s power supply.
Start_Stop_Count: Total number of disk start/stop cycles.
Reallocated_Sector_Ct: Total number of sectors with read/write errors reallocated to the reserve area.
Seek_Error_Rate: Frequency of magnetic head positioning errors. The more errors you get, the worse is the disk condition. Overheating and external vibrations may affect this parameter.
Power_On_Hours: Total number of disk power-on hours.
Spin_Retry_Count: Total number of retry attempts to spin up the disk to its operational speed in cases when the previous attempt failed. If this attribute’s value increases, there are likely to be problems with the disk’s mechanical parts.
Power_Cycle_Count: Total number of disk power cycles.
End-to-End_Error: Total number of errors caused by the mismatch in the host and disk parity data transferred though the cache.
Reported_Uncorrect: Total number of errors that could not be recovered using hardware error correction mechanisms.
Command_Timeout: Total number of operations interrupted by the disk timeout.
High_Fly_Writes: Total number of cases detected during write operations where the head was flying higher over the disk surface than the calculated range.
Airflow_Temperature_Cel: Air temperature inside the disk case.
G-Sense_Error_Rate: Total number of errors caused by impact loads.
Power-Off_Retract_Count: Total number of disk emergency shutdown or power failure cycles.
Load_Cycle_Count: Total number of cycles when the magnetic head was moved to the parking position.
temperature: Disk temperature.
Hardware_ECC_Recovered: Total number of times the disk controller has corrected ECC errors.
Current_Pending_Sector: Total number of so-called suspicious sectors that are not yet marked as bad, but their read behavior deviates from stable sectors. If such a sector is successfully read next time, it is removed from suspicious sectors. In case read errors persist, the disk will attempt to restore the sector by reallocating it.
Offline_Uncorrectable: Total number of suspicious (
Current_Pending_Sector) sectors the disk could not restore.
UDMA_CRC_Error_Count: Total number of errors with data transmission via an external interface in UltraDMA mode, e.g., package integrity errors.
-
-
FLAGS: Attribute flags set by the disk manufacturer characterizing the attribute type:
P(
prefailure warning): When these attributes reach their thresholds, the disk needs to be replaced.
O(
updated online): These attributes are updated when built-in SMART tests are performed online and offline.
S(
speed/performance): These attributes characterize disk performance.
R(
error rate): These attributes reflect disk error counter values.
C(
event count): These attributes reflect event counter values.
K(
auto-keep): Auto-keep attributes.
-
-
VALUE: Current attribute value.
-
WORST: Worst attribute value throughout the disk's lifetime.
-
THRESH: The attribute's minimum threshold value for the disk to be considered in critical condition and prone to failure.
-
FAIL: State signaling that the attribute has exceeded the
THRESHvalue.
-
RAW_VALUE: Absolute value of the attribute.
If any of the table attributes with the
P flag (
prefailure warning) has
FAILING_NOW in the
FAIL field, the disk's service life has expired and you need to replace it.
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAGS VALUE WORST THRESH FAIL RAW_VALUE
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct PO--CK 100 100 010 - 0
9 Power_On_Hours -O--CK 086 086 000 - 67710
12 Power_Cycle_Count -O--CK 099 099 000 - 108
177 Wear_Leveling_Count PO--C- 062 062 005 - 1182
179 Used_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot PO--C- 100 100 010 - 0
180 Unused_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot PO--C- 100 100 010 - 17618
181 Program_Fail_Cnt_Total -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
182 Erase_Fail_Count_Total -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
183 Runtime_Bad_Block PO--C- 100 100 010 - 0
184 End-to-End_Error PO--CK 100 100 097 - 0
187 Reported_Uncorrect -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel -O--CK 073 049 000 - 27
195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered -O-RC- 200 200 000 - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count -OSRCK 100 100 000 - 0
202 Unknown_SSD_Attribute PO--CK 100 100 010 - 0
235 Unknown_Attribute -O--C- 099 099 000 - 68
241 Total_LBAs_Written -O--CK 099 099 000 - 2179262941271
Where:
-
ID#: Attribute ID.
-
ATTRIBUTE_NAME: Attribute name.
Reallocated_Sector_Ct: Total number of blocks with read/write errors reallocated to the reserve area.
Power_On_Hours: Total number of disk power-on hours.
Power_Cycle_Count: Total number of disk power cycles.
Wear_Leveling_Count: Maximum number of erase operations performed on a single flash memory block.
Used_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot: Total number of used flash memory blocks in the reserve area.
Unused_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot: Total number of available flash memory blocks in the reserve area.
Program_Fail_Cnt_Total: Total number of failures when attempting to write data to a flash memory block.
Erase_Fail_Count_Total: Total number of failures when attempting to erase data from a flash memory block.
Runtime_Bad_Block: Total number of flash memory blocks with unfixable errors detected during the disk’s operation time.
End-to-End_Error: Total number of errors caused by the mismatch in the host and disk parity data transferred though the cache.
Reported_Uncorrect: Total number of errors that could not be recovered using hardware error correction mechanisms.
Airflow_Temperature_Cel: Air temperature inside the disk case.
Hardware_ECC_Recovered: Total number of times the disk controller has corrected ECC errors.
UDMA_CRC_Error_Count: Total number of errors with data transmission via an external interface in UltraDMA mode, e.g., package integrity errors.
Total_LBAs_Written: Total number of data blocks written to the disk over its lifespan.
Unknown_SSD_Attributeand
Unknown_Attribute: Manufacturer-specific attributes.
-
-
-
-
