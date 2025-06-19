Contact UsGet started
Analyzing the status of BareMetal server disks using HW Watcher

Updated at June 19, 2025

If you encounter disk read/write errors, disk or RAID array failures while using with the BareMetal server, you can run server diagnostics to identify the source of the problem and generate a report for support.

Note

You can only use HW Watcher on Linux servers.

Generate a report

To generate a system status report using HW Watcher:

  1. Connect to a Linux server over SSH by running the following command in the terminal:

    ssh root@<server_public_IP_address>

  2. Download HW Watcher:

    wget https://storage.yandexcloud.net/baremetal/support/hwcheck

  3. Add the root user permissions to run the downloaded executable file:

    chmod u+x hwcheck

  4. Run the downloaded utility:

    ./hwcheck

    As a result, the report files will be saved to an archive:

    ...
Save data to archive: hwcheck_my-sample-server-_2025-05-27_20-31-04.tgz

  5. To view status reports for individual server disks, unpack the archive by specifying its name:

    tar -xvzf <file_name_with_report_archive>

  6. In the drive directory, see the list of disk status report files:

    ls ./drive/ -l

    Result:

    total 24
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 8957 May 27 20:31 sda-smartctl
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 8957 May 27 20:31 sdb-smartctl

  7. Look up the contents of the report file for the disk of interest. The disk device ID is specified in the file name:

    cat ./drive/sda-smartctl

    Among other things, a table of the disk's SMART attribute values will be displayed:

    ...
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 1
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAGS    VALUE WORST THRESH FAIL RAW_VALUE
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   PO--CK   100   100   010    -    0
  9 Power_On_Hours          -O--CK   086   086   000    -    67715
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       -O--CK   099   099   000    -    108
177 Wear_Leveling_Count     PO--C-   062   062   005    -    1182
179 Used_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot   PO--C-   100   100   010    -    0
180 Unused_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot PO--C-   100   100   010    -    17618
181 Program_Fail_Cnt_Total  -O--CK   100   100   000    -    0
182 Erase_Fail_Count_Total  -O--CK   100   100   000    -    0
183 Runtime_Bad_Block       PO--C-   100   100   010    -    0
184 End-to-End_Error        PO--CK   100   100   097    -    0
187 Reported_Uncorrect      -O--CK   100   100   000    -    0
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel -O--CK   074   049   000    -    26
195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered  -O-RC-   200   200   000    -    0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    -OSRCK   100   100   000    -    0
202 Unknown_SSD_Attribute   PO--CK   100   100   010    -    0
235 Unknown_Attribute       -O--C-   099   099   000    -    68
241 Total_LBAs_Written      -O--CK   099   099   000    -    2179265164499
                            ||||||_ K auto-keep
                            |||||__ C event count
                            ||||___ R error rate
                            |||____ S speed/performance
                            ||_____ O updated online
                            |______ P prefailure warning
...

    You can either analyze the results yourself or contact support for assistance.

Send a report to support

To send the resulting report to support:

  1. Copy the report from the server to your local computer by running this command in the local computer terminal:

    scp root@<server_public_IP_address>:/root/<file_name_with_report_archive> ./

    This will save the report file to the current directory on your local computer.

  2. Create a request to support.

    In your request, describe the issue with the server in detail and attach the saved archive with the report.

