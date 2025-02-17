Contact UsGet started
© 2025 Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C.

Resetting the root user password on a server

Written by
Updated at February 17, 2025

The root user password is generated when leasing a BareMetal server. You must save this password because you cannot view or restore it after the server starts.

If you have lost your BareMetal server root user password, you can create a new one. Depending on the situation, you can do it in different ways.

Tip

To paste text from the clipboard into the KVM console, right-click the Paste text here field in the upper-right corner of the KVM console and select Paste from the context menu.

If you still can connect to the server as the root user using the SSH key specified when leasing the server, you can change the root user password without Rescue CD:

  1. Connect to the server over SSH:

    ssh root@<server_public_IP_address>

  2. To change the root password of the BareMetal server OS, run this command:

    passwd root

    When prompted by the system, enter and confirm the new password:

    New password:
Retype new password:

    Result:

    passwd: password updated successfully

    Note

    At this stage, you can also add a new user SSH key for access to the server or change any other server OS settings that may prevent the server from booting or accepting connections correctly, as well as diagnose and troubleshoot errors as needed.

If you are unable to connect to the server using the SSH key specified when leasing the server, recover the root user password with the help of the Rescue CD boot image. Proceed in the KVM console.

To change the root user password or other BareMetal server settings:

  1. Start the server from the Rescue CD image.

    In the main SystemRescue menu, select Boot SystemRescue using default options, press ENTER and wait for SystemRescue to load.

  2. View information about the server storage devices (disks and partitions created on them):

    fdisk -l

    Result:

    Disk /dev/sda: 838.36 GiB, 900185481216 bytes, 1758174768 sectors
Disk model: SAMSUNG MZ7GE900
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disklabel type: gpt
Disk identifier: D79F5407-DEEC-4A1D-983F-3AC5********

Device      Start      End         Sectors      Size  Type
/dev/sda1   2048       614399      612352       299M  BIOS boot
/dev/sda2   614400     21585919    20971520     10G   Linux filesystem
/dev/sda3   21585920   34168831    12582912     6G    Linux filesystem
/dev/sda4   34168832   1732861951  1698693120   810G  Linux filesystem


Disk /dev/sdb: 838.36 GiB, 900185481216 bytes, 1758174768 sectors
Disk model: SAMSUNG MZ7GE900
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disklabel type: gpt
Disk identifier: CDZACB4C-1618-4BAF-A6BB-D2B9********

Device      Start      End         Sectors      Size  Type
/dev/sdb1   2048       614399      612352       299M  BIOS boot
/dev/sdb2   614400     21585919    20971520     10G   Linux filesystem
/dev/sdb3   21585920   34168831    12582912     6G    Linux filesystem
/dev/sdb4   34168832   1732861951  1698693120   810G  Linux filesystem

Disk /dev/md127: 6 GiB, 6438256640 bytes, 12574720 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

Disk /dev/md126: 9.99 GiB, 10729029632 bytes, 20955136 sectors = 512 bytes
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

Disk /dev/md125: 809.88 GiB, 869596659712 bytes, 1698430976 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

Disk /dev/loop: 824.97 MiB, 865046528 bytes, 1689544 sectors
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

    In the example above, the fdisk utility outputs information about the physical disks (/dev/sda and /dev/sdb) and their partitions, as well as the partitions of the RAID array created on the server (/dev/md127, /dev/md126, and /dev/md125).

    The disks /dev/sda and /dev/sdb are used in the RAID array, whereas the root file system of the server OS resides in the 809.88 GiB /dev/md125 partition. This is the partition you need to mount.

  3. Mount the partition with the root file system of the BareMetal server OS:

    mount /dev/md125 /mnt

  4. Create a new SystemRescue OS shell with the environment in the previously mounted BareMetal server OS file system:

    chroot /mnt /bin/bash

  5. To change the root password of the BareMetal server OS, run this command:

    passwd root

    When prompted by the system, enter and confirm the new password:

    New password:
Retype new password:

    Result:

    passwd: password updated successfully

    Note

    At this stage, you can also add a new user SSH key for access to the server or change any other server OS settings that may prevent the server from booting or accepting connections correctly, as well as diagnose and troubleshoot errors as needed.

  6. After performing all the required actions in the server’s file system, exit the environment you created.

    exit

  7. Unmount the BareMetal server file system:

    umount /dev/md125 /mnt

    Result:

    umount: /mnt: not mounted.

  8. Disable the virtual CD drive in the KVM console:

    1. In the KVM console window, in the top menu, select MediaVirtual Media Wizard... or click the CD icon.
    2. In the window that opens, click Disconnect under CD/DVD Media1.
    3. Click Close.

  9. Restart the server:

    reboot

See also

Previous
Using Rescue CD
Next
Adding a new user SSH key