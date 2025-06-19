Getting information about a server
June 19, 2025
Management console
In the management console, select the folder the server belongs to.
In the list of services, go BareMetal and, in the list of servers that opens, select the one you need.
The page offers the following information:
- Under Overview, general information about the server, including its name, ID, status, availability zone, and server pool.
- Under Resources, information about the server's hardware configuration.
- Under Marketplace application, information about the operating system installed on the server.
- Under Public network, information about the server's public network, including the ID, type, and CIDR of the public subnet, default gateway address, and MAC address of the network interface in the public network.
- Under Private network, information about the server's private network, including the private subnet, as well as the private IP and MAC address of the network interface in the private network.
- Under Lease conditions, information about the terms of server lease, including lease period/duration and auto-renewal.
- Under Backup and Accesses, information about the server's connection to Yandex Cloud Backup and public SSH key of the root user, respectively.