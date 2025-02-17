Reinstalling an OS from a Yandex Cloud Marketplace image
Yandex BareMetal allows you to reinstall a server OS from a Yandex Cloud Marketplace public image. During reinstallation, you can select any OS available in Cloud Marketplace for BareMetal servers, as well as redistribute disk space, rebuild RAIDs, and reconfigure root user access parameters.
To reinstall a BareMetal server OS:
In the management console, select the folder the server is in.
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
In the row with the server you need, click and select Re-install OS.
In the window that opens:
Under Image, select one of the available OS images.
Optionally, configure disk partitioning:
Under Disk, click Configure disk layout.
Specify the partitioning parameters. To create a new partition, click Add partition.
Note
To build RAID arrays and configure disk partitions yourself, click Remove RAID.
Click Save.
If you do not make any changes to the disk partitioning, the server will retain the previous RAID and disk space allocation settings.
Under Access:
Next to the Password field, click Generate to generate a password for the root user.
Warning
Save the password in a safe place. Yandex Cloud does not store this password, and you will not be able to view it once you lease the server.
In the Public SSH key field, select the SSH key saved in your organization user profile.
If there are no saved SSH keys in your profile, or you want to add a new key:
- Click Add key.
- Enter a name for the SSH key.
- Upload or paste the contents of the public key file. You need to create a key pair for the SSH connection to a server yourself.
- Click Add.
The SSH key will be added to your organization user profile.
If adding SSH keys by users to their profiles is disabled in the organization, the public SSH key will be saved only to the new BareMetal server's user profile.
Click Re-install and wait until the server OS is reinstalled.
